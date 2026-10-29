Mizoram’s Chinmay Sutar breaks 123-year-old record of Australia Legend William Ponsford

Mizoram batter Chinmay Sutar breaks 123-year-old record of William Ponsford, scores 659 runs in first 4 FC innings. Hit 400 vs Nagaland, 2nd Indian after Nimbalkar.

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Mizoram's Chinmay Sutar breaks 123-year-old record of Australia Legend William Ponsford (Photo: X)

Mizoram batter Chinmay Sutar has made a remarkable start to his first-class cricket career, breaking a 123-year-old record previously held by Australian great William Ponsford. The 29-year-old has scored 659 runs in his first four innings in the format, setting a new benchmark for a batter at this stage of his career.

Sutar’s achievement follows a historic unbeaten 400 against Nagaland in the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy Plate Group. He continued his strong run with another century against Meghalaya, taking his early first-class tally to an impressive level.

Sutar goes past Ponsford’s long-standing record

Ponsford, who represented Australia in Test cricket, had held the record for the most runs scored in a batter’s first four first-class innings. Sutar has now moved past that mark after delivering a series of big scores for Mizoram.

His first four innings include 35 and 99 against Manipur, an unbeaten 400 against Nagaland, and 125 against Meghalaya. The 400-run knock was the standout performance, making him only the second Indian batter to score a quadruple century in first-class cricket.

Chinmay Sutar’s first four First-Class innings

Team Against Competition Scores Year Venue Mizoram Manipur Ranji Trophy 35, 99 2026 Nadiad Mizoram Nagaland Ranji Trophy 400* 2026 Sovima Mizoram Meghalaya Ranji Trophy 125 2026 Nadiad

Sutar’s achievement is especially notable because he reached the milestone in only his second first-class match. Before joining Mizoram, he had represented Mumbai in limited-overs domestic cricket.

Sutar’s historic 400 against Nagaland

Sutar produced his record-breaking innings against Nagaland at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima. He scored 400 not out from 517 balls, hitting 46 fours and seven sixes as Mizoram declared at 581/9.

He also went past Prithvi Shaw’s 379 to register the second-highest individual score in Ranji Trophy history. Only Bhausaheb Nimbalkar’s unbeaten 443 for Maharashtra against Kathiawar in the 1948-49 season remains ahead of him.

Sutar received important support from Lalrempuia Chhakchhuak, who stayed unbeaten on 14 from 76 balls. The pair put together a huge last-wicket partnership, allowing Sutar to reach the 400-run mark before Mizoram declared.

Most runs after different numbers of First-Class innings

Player Name Number of Innings Runs Sakibul Gani 1 341 Sakibul Gani 2 439 Sakibul Gani 3 540 Chinmay Sutar 4 659 William Ponsford 5 724 Bashir Shah 6 831 Bashir Shah 7 900 William Ponsford 8 1051 William Ponsford 9 1096 William Ponsford 10 1120

A strong start to Sutar’s first-class career

The Mumbai-born batter had nearly reached a maiden century in his first-class debut, getting run out for 99 against Manipur. He responded in the next match with his remarkable 400, followed by another century against Meghalaya.

Sutar has also made a name for himself in the T20 Mumbai League, where he was the leading run-scorer in 2025 and helped Maratha Royals win consecutive titles in 2025 and 2026.

His latest performances have brought him into the spotlight in Indian domestic cricket. With 659 runs from his first four first-class innings, Sutar has made an immediate impact for Mizoram and rewritten a record that had stood for more than a century.