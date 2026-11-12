Mohammed Kaif calls Hardik Pandya’s GT exit a blunder after trade to Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2027

Mohammed Kaif has termed Hardik Pandya's exit from Gujarat Titans a blunder and believes the all-rounder can regain his form at Punjab Kings without captaincy pressure.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/mohammed-kaif-calls-hardik-pandyas-gt-exit-a-blunder-after-trade-to-punjab-kings-ahead-of-ipl-2027-8544208/ Copy

Mohammed Kaif calls Hardik Pandya's GT exit a blunder (Photo: PTI)

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif feels Hardik Pandya has made a wrong decision to leave Gujarat Titans (GT) and rejoin Mumbai Indians (MI). Following the all-rounder’s trade to Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of IPL 2027, Kaif has advised him to put the past behind him and focus on getting back to his best.

The much-discussed trade between Mumbai and Punjab has now been completed. Hardik will move to PBKS for Rs 18 crore, while left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh will join MI at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore.

Mohammed Kaif Calls Hardik Pandya’s GT Exit A Blunder

Hardik enjoyed a successful run with Gujarat Titans after joining the franchise ahead of IPL 2022. He took the team to the title in their first season, and also took them to the final in 2023.

However, he returned to Mumbai Indians in 2024 and took charge as captain. According to Kaif, the emotional connection with his former franchise may have influenced Hardik’s decision, but the move did not work out as expected.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former India batter said, “It was a blunder by Hardik to leave GT. I think it was an emotional call. He had a connection with MI, and maybe that drew him back. It is always a tough call. You made GT champions and were the king there. But that decision hurt him. He went backwards in his performance and captaincy. It would be better for him to forget the second part with MI as soon as he can and move forward.”

Hardik played 31 matches as Gujarat’s captain, scoring 833 runs and taking 11 wickets. His first season with the franchise was particularly impressive, as he scored 487 runs in 14 matches and led the team to the IPL trophy.

Kaif Wants Hardik To Focus On His All-Round Game At PBKS

Hardik’s second stint with Mumbai did not yield the same results. He played 39 matches in three seasons scoring 647 runs and took 29 wickets. Mumbai did qualify for the playoffs in 2025 but struggled in the other two seasons under his tenure.

Kaif believes that moving to Punjab without the responsibility of captaincy could help Hardik concentrate on his cricket again. He wants the all-rounder to regain his confidence with the bat and ball and become a dependable finisher.

“Many players want captaincy. But a lot of them do not perform well under the pressure of captaincy. It is not everybody’s cup of tea. It is even more difficult in the IPL anyway. It will be good for Hardik that he is not captain. At PBKS, he should look to regain his form as a batter, a bowler, and a finisher. There is no doubt that he is a great player. So it is good that he is not the captain. He can focus on his game. Being an all-rounder and a captain is all the more difficult,” Kaif said.

Arshdeep Singh Joins Mumbai Indians After Eight Seasons

Meanwhile, Arshdeep’s move brings an end to his eight-season association with Punjab Kings. He made his IPL debut for the franchise in 2019 and went on to become its leading wicket-taker, with 111 wickets in 96 matches.

The left-arm pacer picked up 21 wickets in IPL 2025 and added 14 more in the 2026 season. His ability to swing the new ball and bowl well at the death will add to Mumbai’s pace attack which already has Jasprit Bumrah.