Mohammed Shami announces Test retirement after 13 years of service

The Indian bowler finishes with 229 wickets in 64 matches, having played a key role in India's pace attack across several memorable series and tournaments

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East Zone's Mohammed Shami celebrates with the trophy after the team won the Duleep Trophy 2026 in Chennai on Thursday, September 10, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Veteran Indian seamer Mohammed Shami has announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a 13-year career in which he became one of India’s most reliable fast bowlers. The 36-year-old made the announcement on November 6, exactly 13 years after making his Test debut against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in 2013.

Shami shared an emotional message on social media, thanking his teammates, coaches, family, the BCCI and the Cricket Association of Bengal for their support. “I am bidding farewell to the white jersey, but never to the memories associated with it,” he wrote.

He also described the longest format as a special part of his life, adding that every wicket, injury, struggle and comeback had taught him something.

Shami’s Test career began on a strong note. He took nine wickets in his debut match against the West Indies, helping India secure an innings-and-51-run victory. Over the years, he became a key member of India’s pace attack, known for his ability to generate movement off the pitch and produce reverse swing with the old ball.

He finished with 229 wickets in 64 Tests at an average of 27.71. His record includes six five-wicket hauls, with best figures of 6/56. He is India’s sixth-highest wicket-taking fast bowler in Test cricket.

“When I first wore India’s Test jersey, I had just one dream — to do something for my country.. Since then, every wicket, every struggle, every injury and every comeback has taught me something. Test cricket has been more than just a format for me; it has been an incredibly special part of my life. Today, with a heavy heart and countless beautiful memories, I am deciding to retire from Test cricket,” Shami wrote.

“My heartfelt thanks to every teammate, coach, family member and those millions of Indians who stood by me on this journey and kept their faith in me through both good times and difficult ones.. My heartfelt thanks also to the BCCI and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), who believed in my talent, gave me opportunities to grow and played an important role in my cricketing journey. Your support and trust will always be special to me. Even though my last Test ball on the field may have been bowled, the pride of playing for India will always live on in my heart. Thank you, Test Cricket. Yours, Shami,” Shami concluded.

The end of his Test career was not without a long wait and several setbacks. Shami’s last appearance in the format came in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval. He was part of the Indian side that lost the final, and has not played another Test since.

Injuries played a major role in keeping him away from the national team. After India’s 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, where he finished as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 24 scalps, Shami underwent ankle surgery. He later dealt with knee problems, which further delayed his return.