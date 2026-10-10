Mohammed Shami opens up on India’s comeback ahead of ODI World Cup 2027, says ‘If I don’t…’

Star Indian player Mohammed Shami opens up on his comeback for the Indian team in ODI World Cup 2027. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Mohammed Shami opens up on India's comeback ahead of ODI World Cup 2027

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to India’s T20I squad for the five-match series against New Zealand has given hope to other experienced players. Mohammed Shami could also be among them, as the fast bowler continues to perform for Bengal. With Bengal set to face Delhi in its opening Ranji Trophy match in Kalyani, Shami is once again in the spotlight.

India’s selection committee, led by Pragyan Ojha, is preparing to announce the ODI and Test squads for the New Zealand series. This has raised questions about whether Shami will get another chance to represent India.

Mohammed Shami focuses on Ranji Trophy despite Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s comeback

Shami joined his Bengal teammates in Kalyani before their Ranji Trophy match and appeared calm ahead of the game.

When asked about Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to the Indian team, Shami shared his thoughts on the matter. “Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the chance to play for India, and that’s good for him,” Shami said.

“But his selection doesn’t concern me. Wherever I get the chance to play, I will give my best. Right now, my focus is firmly on this Ranji match,” he added.

Mohammed Shami opens up on India comeback, says his focus is on Bengal

Will Bhuvneshwar’s return to the Indian team inspire Mohammed Shami to make a comeback?

“The same thing has been happening with me for the last two or three years,” Shami said.

“I have been performing and have proved my fitness for Bengal. If I don’t get the chance to play for India again, it’s not my loss.”

Shami last played a Test match in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval. His last ODI appearance was in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. He finished the tournament with nine wickets in five matches, making him one of the top wicket-takers.

For Bengal’s Ranji Trophy campaign, Shami will team up with Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep. The three fast bowlers are expected to lead Bengal’s pace attack in the tournament.