Mohammed Shami supports Shubman Gill’s demand to bring back saliva rule, says ‘Kuch to maza aaye red ball mein’

Mohammed Shami backs Shubman Gill's call to allow saliva to shine ball. Shami says red-ball cricket needs some fun for bowlers.

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Mohammed Shami backs Shubman Gill's call to allow saliva to shine ball. (Photo: X)

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami has openly supported Team India Test captain Shubman Gill. Gill recently asked the ICC to allow bowlers to use saliva again to shine the ball. Now Shami has also backed the same idea. He feels red-ball cricket has become too easy for batters and bowlers need some help.

Shami has retired from Test cricket last month, but he still follows red-ball cricket closely. He says if ICC allows saliva again, fast bowlers will get some swing and the game will become more interesting.

Mohammed Shami backs Shubman Gill Saliva Comment

Speaking to Sportstar, Shami said he fully agrees with what Shubman Gill said about saliva. He used a funny Hindi line to explain his feelings.

“I back Shubman’s statement on allowing bowlers to apply saliva on the ball. Kuchh toh maza aye red ball mein.. (Red-ball cricket should have some added fun!),” Shami said.

Shami had already asked for the same thing in March 2025 after the Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia. At that time, he said bowlers need saliva to bring reverse swing back into the game.

Why Gill Raised The Saliva Issue?

Shubman Gill raised this topic after the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington ended in a draw. Gill was not happy with the Kookaburra ball. He said the ball becomes very soft after just 25-30 overs. When the ball goes soft, it does not swing, it does not carry to slips, and bowlers suffer a lot.

“We are way past Covid times. There was a rule that you can’t apply saliva to shine the ball. It’s been 7-8 years now, I still don’t understand why they (ICC) are not allowing it,” Gill said.

Gill also explained the main problem clearly.

“Our first ball, I think after 25-30 overs, became very soft. I think they also complained.”

“I don’t know if the quality of the balls has come down, but in such conditions, if there is no help from the wicket, and the ball also becomes soft, then it becomes tough for the bowlers. The edges don’t carry,” Gill argued.

“Ideally, we understand after 50 overs, the ball obviously will go soft. But if the ball is going soft after 25-30 overs or it’s going out of shape and you’re also not able to maintain the ball and use saliva, then it’s a very difficult job for the bowlers.”

What Is The Saliva Ban Rule?

ICC banned the use of saliva to shine the ball in May 2020 because of Covid-19. At that time, doctors said saliva can spread the virus. Later in 2022, ICC made this ban permanent. Since then, bowlers can only use sweat to shine the ball, not saliva. Many fast bowlers like Tim Southee and Vernon Philander had also supported Shami’s call to lift the ban.

Shami Still Wants To Play White-Ball Cricket

Shami also talked about his own future. He said he has no plans to stop cricket completely. He retired from Test cricket, but he wants to keep playing white-ball cricket and domestic matches.

“I have said this before: I will continue playing white-ball cricket, and if required, I will play red-ball cricket as well,” he said.

Shami recently played in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Bengal, where he took 4 wickets in 7 matches. He said he is focusing on fitness and enjoying the game.