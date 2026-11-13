Mohammed Shami to become Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s teammate? Talks on between LSG and RR over trade with Sam Curran

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami could be headed to Rajasthan Royals from Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2027 season.

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Mohammed Shami (left) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027: Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants might be getting ready for their second major trade ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 Retention Day on November 17. LSG have already completed the trade of Rishabh Pant with Kuldeep Yadav from Delhi Capitals earlier this year and are now in talks about off-loading pacer Mohammed Shami as well.

Shami, who was retained for Rs 10 crore ahead of IPL 2026 season, only picked up 12 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 38.25 and economy rate of 9 runs per over. According to a report in Cricbuzz website, Shami could be traded to Rajasthan Royals in exchange for England all-rounder Sam Curran. The report added that the two franchises were reportedly negotiating trade involving multiple players.

The one of the other players involved in the deal is left-arm Manimaran Siddharth, who is currently part of LSG squad at a salary of Rs 75 lakh. He has played in 9 matches for LSG and claimed 9 wickets in his career, including that of Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli in IPL 2024.

LSG AND RR ON TABLE FOR A TRADE. – Lucknow Supergiants and Rajasthan Royals exploring options for a possible trade between Mohammed Shami and Sam Curran. The trade could involve more players. (Cricbuzz). https://t.co/PBNGt84XS5 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 13, 2026

Mohammed Shami and Sam Curran had both been traded before IPL 2026

Both players in question in this case – Shami and Curran – had been traded ahead of IPL 2026. While Shami moved from Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad to LSG, Curran was part of exchange deal with Ravindra Jadeja while moving from Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

If the deal does go through, Shami could line-up alongside his East Zone teammate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the Royals next season. Shami has claimed 145 wickets in 132 IPL matches till date at an average of 29.02. Earlier this week, Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket after claiming 229 wickets in the format in 64 matches at an average of 27.71.

MS Dhoni’s CSK had bought Curran for Rs 2.4 crore at IPL 2025 mega auction before trading him to RR at the same price.

Yashasvi Jaiswal deal discussed by LSG and RR

Lucknow Super Giants, who traded out their captain Rishabh Pant for Rs 15 crore to Delhi Capitals, have also discussed a potential trade involving Yashasvi Jaiswal but no concrete agreement has been reached so far. Jaiswal was retained for Rs 18 crore by Lakshmi Mittal co-owned Royal franchise.

The Royals are believed to have sought another India pacer along with Shami, but the proposal has not been accepted by LSG. But multiple other franchises apart from LSG have expressed interest in Jaiswal reportedly.

The Cricbuzz report states that Curran is seeking a revised fee to be part of the proposed move, which is believed to be holding up the negotiations for now. Curran is also known to share a close relationship with former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody, LSG’s current Director of Cricket, for whom he has played at Oval Invincibles and Desert Vipers.