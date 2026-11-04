Mohammed Siraj expresses excitement ahead of all-important two-match Test series against New Zealand

Mohammed Siraj is looking forward to bowl in windy conditions and on grassy surfaces of New Zealand in the upcoming two-match Test series

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/mohammed-siraj-expresses-excitement-ahead-of-all-important-two-match-test-series-against-new-zealand-8542079/ Copy

India's Mohammed Siraj appeals for the wicket of Sri Lanka's Keshara Nuwantha during the fifth day of the second Test match between India and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Pratik Koli)

Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj is looking forward to challenge that will be up against him in the upcoming two-match Test series in New Zealand, staring from November 19 onwards. Siraj is expected to play a crucial part in the red-ball series and he is not likely to feature in any of the five ODIs in order to keep him fit and ready to go.

Siraj has been a key asset for India when it comes to the longest format. He has done considerably well in foreign conditions, especially in Australia and England. Now his target is to enjoy himself in New Zealand’s conditions instead of worrying too much about the outcome.

In an exclusive chat, Siraj expressed his excitement, stating that all that a fast bowlers needs is grass and bounce. He is also looking forward to swing the ball. “I am very excited to play in New Zealand, because a fast bowler needs grass and bounce. It will be very challenging because there will be a lot of ball swinging. My plan is simple: you have to enjoy,” Mohammed Siraj told Sportstar Hindu.

When asked about his plans for the two Tests in hostile conditions, Mohammed Siraj said that he is not chasing after any milestone and is only focused on helping India win. “I’m not a believer in milestones. It’s all about collecting wins and memories as a team,” Siraj added.

The 32-year-old then remembered his early days when he had nothing. He thanked his god for giving him possibly everything, from fame to fan following. Therefore, Siraj only wants to keep working hard and win matches for India.

“I had nothing at the beginning, and I have everything now. I have a fan following. I thank the Almighty Allah who brought me here, and I’m very grateful for that. My only plan and thought are to keep myself grounded. I will keep working hard for my country, and I will keep winning matches for my country,” Siraj concluded.

India vs New Zealand Test series schedule and squad

1st Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington starts from November 19 and the 2nd Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch will begin from November 27.

India squad: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (WK) subject to fitness, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.