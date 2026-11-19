Mohammed Siraj omission for 1st Test vs NZ defended by Team India, assistant coach says ‘not a wrong decision’

Team India made the controversial decision to drop Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja for the 1st Test vs New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday.

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Mohammed Siraj was dropped from Indian playing 11 for 1st Test vs New Zealand in Wellington. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs NZ 2026 1st Test: Shubman Gill’s Team India made the big call to drop a ‘fit’ Mohammed Siraj from a four-man pace attack for the 1st Test vs New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday. Siraj played a massive role in India drawing the five-match Test series in England last year, ending up a leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps even as Jasprit Bumrah’s workload was managed.

However, Siraj’s form has trailed off since then as he has only managed to take only 14 wickets in his last 12 Tests. The Gujarat Titans pacer has claimed 144 wickets in 48 Tests in his career at an average of 29.63 but Indian team chose to go in with Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj apart from Bumrah at Wellington.

The decision to drop Siraj has come under fire specially with New Zealand recovering from 70 for 5 on the opening day to end at 243 for 5 with Henry Nicholls scoring a century and Glenn Phillips unbeaten on 94. But Team India assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak come out and defended the decision to drop Siraj for the opening game.

“I personally don’t think it was a wrong decision, no,” Kotak told the media at the post-day press conference in Wellington. “There is nothing wrong. I mean I can’t see anything wrong. Like I said, that’s the best possible XI the team management thought it was and that is the one which played. Sri Lanka, obviously it was different conditions. And Siraj played both the Tests there. But there is nothing wrong with anyone. So it’s absolutely fine.”

His rhythm has looked good, his performances have been encouraging, so what explains his absence? Sunil Gavaskar shares his take on Mohammed Siraj not making the XI. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 19, 2026

Siraj’s replacement Kamboj claimed the wicket of Devon Conway for 4 early on, but his pace dipped as the day progressed. However, it appears the battle for the pacer’s spot was between Krishna and Siraj as Kamboj’s superior batting capability had already assured him a spot.

“I just think Kamboj bowled quick only…the third spell he bowled was around 129-130, or a couple around 126. Yes, definitely pace matters when it’s a thick grass. Because if the pace is low, then in the uneven movement, the batsman will get time. Which is obvious. So that is fine. Siraj also is a world-class bowler. There is nothing like that. On a day, for this match, if this is the best possible bowling attack we thought, this is the best possible bowling attack we have,” Kotak said comparing Kamboj and Siraj.

Explaining the combination of four-man pace attack in Wellington, Kotak said, “One obviously is pace. Putting it shortly, I would say two seam the ball well, two swing the ball well. And obviously pace is one thing because when you are playing on a wicket, which is a little damp, soft to start with, with a lot of grass, obviously one with a height, which gives a bounce. And this is just the first day. There will be some dents. It will be second, third and fourth innings also. So when you pick an XI, you think about all four or five days it will go on. It’s not just one day. So I think that’s the best possible bowling attack we felt. And that’s the one which played.”

Sitanshu Kotak explains why Washington Sundar picked over Ravindra Jadeja

The other surprise pick for the Wellington Test was spin-bowling all-rounder. Ravindra Jadeja had scored 516 runs and claimed 7 wickets on the tour of England last year but he was dropped for Wellington Test and Washington Sundar was picked instead. Sundar failed to pick up a wicket and went for 38 runs in 16 overs on the opening day.

“See, in these conditions, when you have 15-16 players like this, then according to the condition and opposition, four left-handed players in the top order, according to that obviously an off-spinner was preferred,” Kotak said about the decision to pick Sundar.