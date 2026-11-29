Mohammed Siraj overlooked again as Prasidh Krishna replaces Akash Deep in Christchurch Test

Akash Deep has been ruled out after being hit on the helmet, with Prasidh Krishna named as his concussion substitute. Mohammed Siraj misses out again.

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Prasidh Krishna replaces Akash Deep as concussion substitute in ongoing Christchurch Test (Photo: X)

Akash Deep has been ruled out of the remainder of the second Test against New Zealand after suffering a concussion on Day 3 in Christchurch. The Indian pacer was hit twice on his helmet by Kyle Jamieson’s bouncers during the first session at Hagley Oval. The BCCI medical team assessed his condition before confirming that he would not take any further part in the match.

Prasidh Krishna has been named as Akash’s concussion substitute for the remainder of the Test. The development comes as a setback for India, who are already trying to fight their way back into the match after conceding a first-innings lead to New Zealand.

Akash Deep Hit Twice By Jamieson’s Bouncers

The incident took place when Akash was batting during India’s first innings. Jamieson bowled two short deliveries in the same over, and both struck the Indian pacer’s helmet. Akash continued batting after the blows and showed determination at the crease.

He made 29 runs in 52 deliveries to add some useful runs to the total for India. Akash also shared a 46-run partnership with Dhruv Jurel for the eighth wicket before his innings came to an end.

However, following medical assessment, the team management decided that Akash would not continue in the match due to concussion. The BCCI medical team will continue to monitor his condition.

Prasidh Krishna Replaces Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj Misses Out Again

Prasidh Krishna has been brought in as Akash Deep’s concussion substitute. The Indian pacer will take Akash’s place for the remainder of the Christchurch Test.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj has once again missed out on an opportunity to feature, as he was not named as the concussion substitute. The team management opted for Prasidh to replace Akash following the injury.

Akash Deep got hit on his helmet while batting on Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. Prasidh Krishna has replaced him as a concussion substitute. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him. #TeamIndia | #NZvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) November 29, 2026

Akash Deep’s five-for goes in vain

Akash Deep had earlier put in a good performance with the ball, taking five wickets for 99 runs in New Zealand’s first innings of the match. His effort did put India under pressure but New Zealand still managed to put up 356 runs.

India struggled with the bat in reply and were eventually bowled out for 246, conceding a first-innings lead of 110 runs.

Dhruv Jurel was India’s top scorer with a fighting 88. Akash Deep gave him good support and made 29 runs, while Gurnoor Brar contributed 26. Jurel and Gurnoor stitched together a 64-run stand for the ninth wicket, giving India some hope of cutting the deficit.

India tried their best but could not help giving away a huge lead. Akash’s absence for the remainder of the match is another concern for the visitors as they look to make a comeback in the Test.