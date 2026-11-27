Mohammed Siraj’s 6-year streak ends after India vs New Zealand 2nd Test snub

Since Mohammed Siraj Test debut in 2020, he had played at least one match in every away Test series for India. Now, for the first time, he has missed a full away series.

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Mohammed Siraj was left out of India's playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch (Image: X)

Mohammed Siraj is going through the toughest phase of his Test career. The fast bowler has been left out of India’s playing XI once again, this time for the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. This is not just a one-match snub. Siraj’s six-year run comes to an end with the decision. Since his Test debut in 2020, he had played at least one match in every away Test series for India. Now, for the first time, he has missed a full away series. For a bowler who has always given his 100 percent for the team, this is a big setback and fans are finding it hard to digest.

Siraj was also not picked for the first Test in Wellington. India could not bowl out New Zealand in that match and the game ended in a draw. Everyone expected Siraj to return in Christchurch, especially because the pitch at Hagley Oval helps fast bowlers. But the team management decided to go with a new face. Young pacer Gurnoor Brar got his Test debut in place of Prasidh Krishna. Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj kept their places in the team.

Read more: Tom Blundell becomes first wicketkeeper after 12 years to score fifty vs Indians

Why Was Mohammed Siraj Dropped Again?

Team management says the decision is about current form. Captain Shubman Gill spoke openly about it and explained why Siraj was not picked.

“Sometimes, you have to see which bowlers are in form and which bowlers are bowling the best. I had this conversation; I told him before the match that he is going to be missing out. I don’t know whether he agreed with it. He understood the logic behind it. He understood why we picked someone else ahead of him,” Gill said.

Gill also said that Siraj has not been at his best in recent matches. He took only 4 wickets in two Tests in Sri Lanka. In domestic cricket also, his form was not great. He took 1 wicket for 187 runs in the Duleep Trophy final. That is why the team wanted bowlers who are in better rhythm at the moment.

Mohammed Kaif and Sunil Gavaskar Question The Call

The decision has created a lot of noise in Indian cricket. Many former players feel Siraj deserved a chance. Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif also shared his disappointment on social media.

“It is quite hard to believe. Mohammed Siraj, one of Team India’s fastest bowlers, has once again been left out of the playing XI. Alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj should be the first choice for Team India’s Test bowling attack in overseas conditions,” Kaif wrote.

Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar also felt India made a mistake. He said leaving out Ravindra Jadeja in Christchurch was also wrong. Jadeja was also dropped for the second Test in a row. Gavaskar believes Jadeja’s spin could have helped India on the last two days of the match.

Mohammed Siraj’s Numbers Tell A Different Story

What makes this snub more surprising is Siraj’s record in this World Test Championship cycle. He is India’s top wicket-taker right now. He has taken 43 wickets in 11 matches. No other Indian bowler has taken more wickets than him in this cycle.

Since his debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in December 2020, Siraj has taken 144 Test wickets. Out of those, 108 wickets have come in overseas Tests. All his five 5-wicket hauls have come outside India. He was also the hero of India’s famous 6-run win over England at The Oval last year. That is why many feel his experience should have been used in Christchurch.

What Is Next For Mohammed Siraj?

India won the toss in Christchurch and decided to bowl first. The series is still level at 0-0. India needs to win this Test to keep its hopes alive for the World Test Championship final. For Siraj, the road ahead will not be easy. He’ll have to go back, work hard on his form and pace and wait for his next chance. But one thing is certain, a bowler with his fighting spirit is not going to give up so easily.