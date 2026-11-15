Mohit Ulva earns Saurashtra SMAT call-up after match winning knock in U-19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan

Mohit Ulva has been rewarded with a place in Saurashtra's senior squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 after his unbeaten 49 off 26 balls helped India beat Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup final

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Mohit Ulva’s match-winning performance in the Under-19 Asia Cup final has earned him a place in Saurashtra’s senior men’s squad for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026-27. The 18-year-old has been rewarded for his brilliant knock against Pakistan, with the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) asking him to join the team in Indore.

Ulva played a key role in India’s thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup final in Oman on Saturday. Coming in at No. 10, the right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 49 off just 26 deliveries, helping India chase down a target of 338 on the final ball.

SCA president Jaydev Shah confirmed the youngster’s inclusion and praised his performance under pressure.

“It was a great display of grit and fighting spirit by Mohit. The SCA has decided to include him to the SMAT squad. We have informed him to fly directly to Indore to join the Saurashtra squad, which is playing there,” Shah told Cricbuzz.

“He is a very talented boy and comes from a humble family in Surendranagar, near Rajkot. He lives in Rajkot. We always try to encourage youngsters, and we have decided that he will be a good addition to the SMAT side,” he added.

The call-up gives Ulva an opportunity to make his mark in senior domestic cricket. He is primarily a right-arm medium pacer and also offers lower-order batting strength.

His performance in the Asia Cup final was particularly impressive given the situation India were in when he walked out to bat. India were struggling at 252/8 in the 42nd over while chasing 338 and needed a strong partnership to stay in the contest.

Ulva joined Manal Chauhan and added 57 runs for the ninth wicket. Chauhan scored 47 off 32 balls before departing, leaving India with one wicket remaining. Ulva then shared an unbeaten 30-run stand with No. 11 Chigurupati Venkata to take India closer to the target.

With three runs required off the final delivery, Ulva struck a boundary over mid-off to seal the title for India. He finished with five fours and three sixes at a strike rate of over 188.

India beat Pakistan in a last-ball thriller to win U-19 Asia Cup

India pulled off a remarkable one-wicket victory over Pakistan to win the 2026 ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup title. Chasing 338, India reached 339/9 in 50 overs, with Mohit Ulva hitting the winning boundary off the final delivery.

Captain Lakshya Raichandani led the chase with 80, while Aaryavir Sehwag contributed 58. However, India found themselves in trouble at 252/8 before Manal Chauhan and Ulva brought them back into the contest. Pakistan had earlier posted 337/9, with Usman Khan scoring 107 and Abdul Qadir making 80. The victory gave India their ninth U-19 Asia Cup title.