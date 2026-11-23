Moises Henriques backs Cricket Australia’s decision to open ‘Sandpapergate’ forum but feels CA could have done it in 2018

Australian captain Pat Cummins has also backed the Sandpaper gate forum and said that he will also join the conversations one day

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Moises Henriques of Sunrisers Hyderabad in action during the IPL 2016 Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi, on May 25, 2016. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Former Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques, who is currently playing associate international cricket for Portugal, has sympathised with Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft after the re-emergence of the infamous Sandpapergate which had rocked the cricketing world in 2018.

The incident had taken place during the third Test match between Australia and South Africa at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. Cameron Bancroft was spotted rubbing a sandpaper on the ball to unnaturally deteriorate the ball in order to make it reverse swing.

The immediate aftermath saw the Australian cricket board impose bans on then captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner alongside Cameron Bancroft, who carried out the entire task.

Six years after the incident, an autobiography from former Australia opener Usman Khawaja, who was a part of the team at the time, resurfaced the entire controversy. In his book, Khawaja revealed that the entire team knew about it and that Warner, Smith and Bancroft were made to be the scapegoats.

It prompted a series of statements from current captain Pat Cummins and other notable cricketing personalities from Australia. Former all-rounder Moises Henriques has become the latest to express himself.

CA recently backed Cummins to remain captain despite repeated calls from several factions to sack him after Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Chadd Sayers and Cameron Bancroft claimed the entire Australian team knew about the use of sandpaper on the ball during the 2018 South Africa series.

While speaking in the Fanatics podcast recently, Henriques praised Cricket Australia’s decision to let players express themselves in a forum, but admitted that they could have done the same thing in 2018 as well and backed Warner, Smith and Bancroft during those tough times.

“I’m just glad Cricket Australia aren’t making the wrong decision twice … but I’m sure Steve, Davey and Bangers would have loved to have been backed like the players are being backed now,” Henriques said on the Fanatics podcast.

“I’m not saying anything should happen differently now, but maybe a bit of a concession from Cricket Australia to say, ‘We got it wrong in 2018, and we’re not gonna get it wrong this time’ … it’s good, they’re learning from their mistakes. I just want to acknowledge, it would have been nice to see in 2018 as well,” Henriques concluded.

Australian captain Pat Cummins, who disregarded the allegations from Usman Khawaja, also backed the forum, stating that he is also keen on attending it. ”

“I support the Forum 100 per cent. I will be there. All of the players and staff I have spoken with are very keen to go and to have their say. There will be a lot of difficult conversations, but that is what’s needed,” Cummins had said.

When will Australia return to Test action?

Pat Cummins and co will return to Test action next month when they welcome neighbours New Zealand for a four-match Test series starting from December 9.