Morne Morkel flags mental fatigue in Indian camp amid packed schedule and asks for more patience with bowlers

Morne Morkel reminded everyone that the players are being pushed to the limit and that they are also human beings

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India cricket team bowling coach Morne Morkel addresses a press conference at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in Bengaluru on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

India bowling coach Morne Morkel has pointed to mental fatigue as one of the reasons behind the challenges faced by the team’s bowlers during the ongoing T20I series against West Indies. With players moving between matches, travel and other commitments, Morkel said the team needs to manage workloads and allow players enough time to recover.

Speaking ahead of the fifth T20I in Bengaluru, Morkel said people often overlook the mental pressure faced by cricketers. He also urged fans and critics to show more patience when players have an off day.

“I read everything that’s written on social media. One thing that we sometimes forget is that mental fatigue plays a big part. We have to manage that and you have to be smart with it,” Morkel said.

Several Indian players featured in the Asian Games before joining the T20I squad for the West Indies series. They also travelled to Delhi for a presentation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before returning to Bengaluru for the series decider.

“Then they had to fly off to Delhi for a presentation there and back here in the morning. And now, we have to get them ready for a game. So, that is the reality and these guys are also human,” he added.

Morkel backs Indian bowlers

India’s bowling attack has faced a tough challenge against West Indies, particularly on batting-friendly pitches. The visitors chased down 252 in the second T20I and scored 247/3 in the fourth match, winning both games to level the series.

India’s bowlers have struggled to contain the West Indies batters in the death overs, with expensive spells putting pressure on the team. However, Morkel believes the players need sufficient rest to execute their skills properly.

“For me, your execution and your skills will be better when you’ve recovered well, when you’ve slept well, and once you’ve mentally refreshed, and that is a challenge,” he said.

The bowling coach also pointed to India’s upcoming tour of New Zealand, which will add to the team’s busy calendar. He said the schedule leaves limited time for recovery and preparation between matches.

Morkel stressed that the bowlers deserve credit for continuing to perform despite the demands placed on them. He also called for a more balanced response to their performances.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for these guys, with the performances that they are at the moment producing for Team India, with the schedule we have,” he said.

“You know, and that’s why I sometimes think we can allow them to make a mistake and allow them to have an off game and not be on them, because of the mental load and expectation on these players,” he added.

When is the fifth T20I between India and West Indies?

The series concluding and deciding fifth T20I between India and the West Indies takes place today at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from 7:30PM (IST) onwards.