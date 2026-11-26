Morne Morkel opens up on Mohammed Siraj’s tough phase, urges India pacer to take charge of his game

Morne Morkel backs Mohammed Siraj during his tough phase and asks the India pacer to focus on improving his game ahead of the second Test against New Zealand.

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Morne backs Siraj, shares advice ahead of 2nd Test (Image - X)

Morne Morkel is India’s bowling coach. He said good things about Mohammed Siraj. Siraj has had a hard time lately. Morkel told him to work on his game and to take charge of it. India are getting ready for the second and last Test against New Zealand.

Morkel spoke a day before the last game at Hagley Oval. He called Siraj a “world-class bowler”. He said picking the team is not in a player’s hands. Siraj missed the first Test in Wellington. There, India could not take 20 wickets and the match ended in a draw.

“For me, I think he is bowling well. In terms of the phase he is going through, he is a world-class bowler for me. Sometimes decisions and selection are tough ones to take, and it is not easy,” Morkel said.

“The conversation I had with him was to say, ‘listen, let’s just step it back a little bit. Where are we at the moment, what do we need to improve, and where can we get better? Selection we can’t really control.’ And it is all about self-responsibility, of taking that on board,” he added.

The two-match series is 0-0 after the first Test ended in a draw in Wellington. India will want to win to keep their WTC final hopes alive.

India are now fourth in the WTC table with 50 points. They are behind South Africa (75), Australia (69.23) and New Zealand (66.67). The top two teams at the end will play the final. The final will be at The Oval in London from June 9-13, 2027.

Morkel said India face a hard task. But the team must focus on playing their best cricket and not worry too much about the table.

“All these guys want to play in that [WTC] final, and they will give everything possible to make it. But realistically, if we are honest about it, it is going to be a challenge,” he said.

“So after every bad session, we can’t get caught up in things that we need to do. We just need to focus on playing our best cricket, coming up with solutions, and from there take it forward. That will be one thing we will speak about a lot, breaking it up session by session, focusing on how we can play our best brand of cricket,” said Morkel.

Morkel also told his fast bowlers to be more bold with the new Kookaburra ball. This is key on a green pitch in Christchurch. The pitch is likely to help fast bowlers.

Morkel has played 16 years with the Kookaburra ball. He said it is key to make the most of the early overs before the ball gets soft.

“It does make life a lot harder, especially when the surface also loses a little bit of pace with the softer ball. That is my experience, playing for 16 years with the Kookaburra ball, that you need to make that new ball count. You need to get the ball in the right area, sometimes be a bit braver in terms of your lengths and your lines, even going for a few runs, because when the ball gets soft, you can always put a ring field in and bring the run rate back,” said Morkel.

“We play with the SG ball in India, where we bring spin into the game. But playing with the Kookaburra ball in these conditions, there is a different pattern that you need to be comfortable with, and you need to sometimes be brave,” he added.

Morkel also said not to judge the Christchurch pitch just by its green look. The Wellington pitch had played much slower than many thought.

“The pitch from what I have seen looks again very green. I think it is a longer sort of grass cover they have got there. We will have to see how it plays,” he said.

“Everybody expected the wicket in the last game to be fast and bouncy, and it wasn’t like that. We can’t control that. We just need to, with bat and ball in the first session, play the conditions we are going to face as best as possible,” added Morkel.

Morkel also said good things about Anshul Kamboj after his show in the first Test. The young fast bowler took 3/114 from 45 overs.

“Anshul (Kamboj) did a great job. It is quite hard to judge from the outside, sitting in the dressing room, after the second day, if the wicketkeeper is standing up to a bowler who is two metres tall, that is worrying,” said Morkel.

“Unfair to pick on Anshul as he gave us control. Let’s support the guy as he bowls hard overs for the team. The wicket lost a lot of pace early and hence the drop in pace of the bowlers. Wickets can get flat but you don’t want them to lose pace. It was not just him; look at the New Zealand side, the speeds on that surface were down,” he added.

Morkel also said new fast bowler Gurnoor Brar is still in the race for a Test debut. He did well in the recent ODI series against New Zealand. He took nine wickets at an average of 15.89 and was named Player of the Series.

“There is a lot of excitement about him since he has joined the Indian team, with his pace and bounce. I think he is a guy that will be well suited to the conditions here. We will see how it goes,” said Morkel.

“Gurnoor has been knocking on the door. He’s doing all the right things. The selection as a player is something that he can’t control. He needs to just make sure he’s ready when he gets the opportunity. A lot of times, when we’re close to that opportunity, as a bowler you can get distracted. When he gets his opportunity, my job is to make sure he’s 100 percent ready,” he added.

All the fast bowlers are fit and ready. India will look for a good show across five days. They will try to win the series and pick up key WTC points. A loss would hurt their chances of reaching a third straight WTC final.