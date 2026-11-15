‘Most expensive friend’, Faf Du Plessis opens up on bond with Virat Kohli

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli had spent a lot of time together at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has revealed an interesting detail about his friendship with Virat Kohli, calling the Indian batting star his “most expensive friend” because of his passion for luxury watches.

Du Plessis, who shared the Royal Challengers Bengaluru dressing room with Kohli between 2022 and 2024, spoke about their relationship during a conversation with Indian podcaster Prakhar Gupta. The former RCB captain revealed that Kohli’s impressive watch collection influenced his own spending habits.

“We both enjoy fashion. He’s a massive watch guy. I’ve said to him that he’s the most expensive friend I’ve ever met. He made my wallet a lot thinner in terms of the watches he showed me in his collection,” Du Plessis said.

The South African also spoke about Kohli’s approach to life away from cricket, pointing out that the former India captain gives his full effort to everything he does.

“But even off the field, be it at the gym or in what he ate, he was always at 100%,” he added.

Faf du Plessis opens up on Virat Kohli’s personality

Kohli is known for his aggressive approach and competitive nature on the field. However, Du Plessis believes there is a different side to the Indian star away from cricket.

The former South African captain described Kohli as a playful person and said that family life had brought a softer side to his personality.

“He’s actually quite playful off the field. The time I was with him in RCB was later in his career, with family and kids. Especially when you have kids, and a girl, it makes you soft jelly. So, when our paths crossed in RCB, there was a softer edge to him, even though his personality didn’t change,” he said.

Du Plessis also praised Kohli’s influence on Indian cricket during his time as captain. He felt that Kohli’s intensity helped change the team’s mindset and made the players more confident against strong opponents.

“His intensity really picked up the guys around him in the Indian team. That’s something I definitely saw with Indian cricket. The level of intensity went up with him being the captain,” he said.

“There was a hardness around them, and you couldn’t bully them because of the way he played the game,” he added.

Faf and Kohli’s successful RCB partnership

Du Plessis and Kohli shared a strong batting partnership during their time at RCB. The pair scored more than 2,000 runs together in the IPL at an average of 49.56, including six century partnerships and nine half-century stands.