Most hundreds vs West Indies to Maximum runs in home ODIs: Top records broken by Virat Kohli in 1st ODI

Here are the top records broken by star batter Virat Kohli in the first ODI match of the series against West Indies. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Top records broken by Virat Kohli vs WI in the first ODI

Star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Virat Kohli showed a brilliant batting performance against West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series.

In the opening clash, Virat Kohli scored 139 runs off 88 balls. His impressive performance helped the Indian side to chase down the target of 296 runs in 41.4 overs. This batting performance by Virat Kohli amazed the crowd of the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

In the Indian side’s innings, Virat Kohli built a solid partnership with Indian ODI captain Shubman Gill as both batters gathered 151 runs for the second wicket. Speaking about Indian skipper’s innings, Shubman Gill scored 110 runs off 108 balls. In his knock, he smashed 13 fours and 1 six.

However, there was one player present on the ground for the Indian team, who led his side to finish the game and to make India win by a big margin of 8 wickets. Virat Kohli stood on the crease like a warrior.

By showcasing his batting performance, Virat Kohli achieved some big milestones and broke several records as well. Well, it’s time to see the records achieved by Virat Kohli in yesterday’s match.

During the match, Virat Kohli achieved a huge feat by completing his 15,000 runs in the ODI format. Not only this, he became the second player in the world to score 15,000 runs. The player who’s ahead of him on the list is legendary player Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli also achieved the milestone of becoming the player to score the fastest 15,000 runs in ODI cricket as he achieved the milestone in 315 matches. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar achieved the same feat in 377 innings.

The second big record achieved by Virat Kohli is scoring most hundreds against West Indies as he played 74 matches against West Indies and scored 13 centuries with 3989 runs. He secured the second spot on the list as first place was held by Sunil Gavaskar. He played 38 matches and scored 13 centuries against West Indies.

Virat Kohli is also the first player in the world to score 10 ODI centuries against two different teams. He has also scored 10 ODI centuries against Sri Lanka and West Indies.

One more record achieved by Virat Kohli is to level Sachin Tendulkar’s record of smashing most centuries in List A matches. Kohli achieved this milestone in 351 matches. Meanwhile, Tendulkar set this record in 552 matches.

Virat Kohli has smashed 42 international centuries in India. Legend Sachin Tendulkar also achieved the same feat. This impressive performance led him to the record of most international centuries in one country.

After yesterday’s match between India and West Indies, Virat Kohli also broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most ODI runs on home soil, which also helped him to become the first player in the world to smash 7,000 runs in ODIs at home.

There are two more records broken by Virat Kohli in the first ODI match between India and West Indies as his brilliant batting performance helped to break Rohit Sharma’s record for hitting the most sixes for India against West Indies in the ODI match.

The next and final feat achieved by Kohli is becoming India’s most capped player in the ODI format against West Indies.