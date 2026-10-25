MS Dhoni admits RCB have been better than CSK in last two years, hopes for strong comeback in IPL 2027

MS Dhoni admits Royal Challengers Bengaluru have performed better than Chennai Super Kings in recent IPL seasons. The CSK legend also shares his hopes for a stronger IPL 2027 campaign.

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MS Dhoni on RCB back-to-back titles (Photo: X)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni has admitted that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have performed better than his franchise in recent IPL seasons. The former India captain acknowledged RCB’s success while expressing hope that CSK can return stronger in IPL 2027.

Dhoni made the remarks while speaking at a healthcare event in Bengaluru. He also discussed the challenges CSK have faced in recent years and stressed that a team’s performance on the field matters more than its reputation on paper.

MS Dhoni admits RCB have been better than CSK

CSK have struggled for consistency in last few seasons despite back-to-back IPL titles in 2021 and 2023. Their difficult run included a last-place finish in 2025, while they ended the 2026 campaign in eighth position.

Meanwhile, RCB have enjoyed a successful period, winning consecutive IPL titles in 2025 and 2026 under captain Rajat Patidar. Acknowledging the difference between the two teams.

“I always felt you know, how good you are on paper hardly matters. How good you are on that particular day is something, which is the most important. And the shorter the format, the narrower is the margin between the best of teams. And the last 2 years, we have struggled, and it is a fact. You know, there is no point shying away from the fact that RCB has done really, really well,” Dhoni said.

The former CSK captain added that teams go through both successful and difficult periods, but their response to setbacks defines their character.

“That is how life is. You have good times, you have bad times, but you know how to come out of it, what things you want to work on as a team, those are crucial things. Because you know, when we are winning, we knew that there will come a point when we will start losing, and the real test of character is when you’re not doing well. So, RCB have consistently performed in the last couple of years, and we have not done that in the last couple of years,” he added.

Dhoni hopes CSK can bounce back in IPL 2027

Dhoni also highlighted the importance of keeping players fit and ensuring that everyone understands their role within the team. He hopes CSK can avoid injury problems and have their key players available throughout the next season.

“It makes life slightly easy, when people understand their role and responsibility. So we hope for another close one so that, you know, next time when we come over here (in Bengaluru for a clash against RCB), we can say that, okay, you know, 2027, we had another close game which was a lot of fun for the spectators,” he said.

Dhoni explains why batters love playing in Bengaluru

Dhoni also praised Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium for its high-scoring matches and exciting atmosphere. He explained that the conditions often favour batters, as even mistimed shots can travel over the boundary.

“Because at the end of the day, we are entertainers, you know, we come over here and entertain. And another reason why we as a batsman, why we all the batsmen love Bangalore is, you know, the ball travels over. You know, this is one venue if you hit the ball, you know, it goes for a six. Even if you are strong, you mistime a ball, there are chances it may go for a six.”

Dhoni added that the ground also challenges bowlers, who must find ways to contain batters on a surface known for big scores. He described the venue as a place where both teams can produce entertaining cricket for the fans.