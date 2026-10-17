MS Dhoni can be CSK mentor in IPL 2027, says Ravichandran Ashwin

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin revealed MS Dhoni could be Chennai Super Kings' mentor in IPL 2027. Scroll down to read the full story.

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R. Ashwin shares MS Dhoni can be CSK's mentor in IPL 2027 (Image - X)

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes MS Dhoni could take on an official mentorship role with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of IPL 2027.

CSK have made major changes to their coaching team before the new season. Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan has been named the team’s new head coach, replacing Stephen Fleming, who left the role after spending 16 years with the franchise.

CSK have also made changes to their bowling staff, with former India pacer Mohit Sharma replacing Eric Simons as the bowling coach. The franchise has also parted ways with batting coach Michael Hussey, who worked with the team for several years. However, CSK have not yet named his replacement.

The future of fielding coach James Foster is also unclear as the franchise has reportedly put his contract extension on hold for now.

Following these changes Ashwin suggested that Dhoni could take up a mentor or advisory role away from the field instead of continuing as a regular player.

The former CSK captain missed the entire IPL 2026 season due to a calf injury. However, he has not yet made an official announcement about his retirement.

“With the new coaching staff, it’ll be interesting to watch the dynamic between Dhoni, Zaheer and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dhoni will likely be the mentor. So how Gaikwad works with Zaheer, or whether he goes to Dhoni, will be interesting to see,” said Ashwin while speaking on his YouTube channel.

Fleming left CSK during a difficult time for the team. After MS Dhoni stepped down as captain Ruturaj Gaikwad became the new captain. However, CSK struggled under his leadership and finished eighth in IPL 2026. The team has also failed to reach the playoffs for the last three years.

“Fleming seemingly modified himself to fit in with Dhoni. He made himself the perfect fingers to fit into Dhoni’s gloves. So it is surprising to see CSK decide that Fleming couldn’t adapt himself to a new captain after two to three years. Fleming’s modus operandi is to fit in based on the needs of the team and captain,” Ashwin added.