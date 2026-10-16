MS Dhoni made our job easier from behind the stumps, recalls Yuzvendra Chahal on KulCha partnership

Yuzvendra Chahal recalls MS Dhoni's role in KulCha success, says 50% of his and Kuldeep Yadav's work became easy due to Dhoni's advice from behind stumps.

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India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) speaks with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo: AFP)

Former India captain MS Dhoni played an important role in helping Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav develop as a spin-bowling pair. Chahal has now recalled how Dhoni’s advice from behind the stumps made their job easier and helped them understand match situations better.

Speaking on former India opener Aakash Chopra’s podcast, Baith & Bol, Chahal explained how Dhoni used his experience to read the pitch and guide the bowlers. The former India wicketkeeper was known for his sharp observations and ability to spot what a bowler needed to do in different conditions.

Yuzvendra Chahal credits MS Dhoni’s guidance

Chahal and Kuldeep, popularly known as ‘KulCha’, formed an effective spin combination for India in limited-overs cricket. The duo had a great combination especially with Dhoni being in the side as his inputs helped the wrist-spinners settle down to their plans.

Recalling Dhoni’s influence, Chahal said: “50% mera or Kuldeep ka kaam asaan hi hojaata tha, kyunki ek toh wo piche se dekh rahe ki wicket kaisa chl rha hai with experience, piche se bol rahe ki stump pe hi rakhna zyada krne ki zarurat nahi hai, waise hi out ho jaate the batters.”

Dhoni did 50% of our job—Yuzi Chahal Lava presents Baith & Bol is streaming on YouTube, Facebook and Spotify.

#aakashvani #Baithandbol #yuzichahal #Collab #Dhoni https://t.co/vqVEciPCYG — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 15, 2026

Chahal’s remarks highlight how Dhoni’s cricketing brain ensured bowlers did not make unnecessary alterations and stuck to executing a specific plan. From behind the stumps, Dhoni could observe the pitch, the batter’s movements and the way the ball was behaving.

Dhoni helped spinners read the game

A wicketkeeper has a different view of the action from behind the stumps, and Dhoni often used that position to offer advice to India’s bowlers. His instructions could help them understand when to attack the stumps rather than trying too many variations.

For young wrist-spinners such as Chahal and Kuldeep, this guidance was especially useful. Both bowlers had to learn how to adjust their lines, lengths and tactics against different batters, and Dhoni’s experience gave them another source of information during matches.

It was not just a matter of setting fields or giving instructions for the former captain. His reading of the game and quick communication meant the bowlers could make decisions with greater clarity.

Chahal and Kuldeep built a strong partnership

Chahal and Kuldeep became regular members of India’s limited-overs setup during their time together. Their ability to take wickets in the middle overs made them an important part of the team’s bowling plans.

Chahal also benefited from Dhoni’s guidance during India’s tour of South Africa in 2018, a period in which the leg-spinner delivered some notable performances.

Although the pair have not played together as regularly in recent years, their successful partnership remains a memorable phase of India’s white-ball cricket. Chahal’s latest comments offer another reminder of the influence Dhoni had on the team’s younger bowlers and the value of experience behind the stumps.