MS Dhoni takes BIG decision ahead of IPL 2027 season, tells CSK teammate that…

Former captain MS Dhoni missed entire IPL 2026 season for Chennai Super Kings due to injury.

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Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is already 45 years of age and fans have been left wondering whether they have seen the last of the mercurial wicketkeeper in the Indian Premier League. Dhoni, who was retained as an ‘uncapped’ player by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4 crore ahead of IPL 2026, did not play in a single match this year due to various injuries.

The CSK legend has not announced whether he will be available to play for the franchise in the IPL 2027 season just yet. But one thing that he has made clear is that Dhoni will not continue playing merely as an ‘Impact Player’ in the IPL.

According to former India batter and Dhoni’s former CSK teammate Subramaniam Badrinath, the ex-Chennai Super Kings skipper has refused to play as an ‘Impact Player’ only in the upcoming IPL 2027 season. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have already sought the inputs from all 10 franchises about the ‘Impact Player’ rule.

The ‘Impact Player’ rule could potentially have offered the Dhoni a way to prolong his IPL career further by reducing his workload, but the former CSK captain has made it clear that he wants to remain a full-time wicketkeeper if he continues playing.

Badrinath, however, feels the Impact Player role could actually suit Dhoni at this stage of his career, considering his limited involvement with the bat and the physical demands of keeping wickets for 20 overs with a dodgy knee.

“He has personally told me that he won’t play as an Impact Player. He sees himself as a full-time keeper, and that means he has to be on the field for the full 20 overs. So he won’t play as an Impact Player, but I feel if he does, it’ll tactically benefit CSK.

“His body cannot withstand long durations, which even Fleming has said. He is only going to bat after the 16th over and keep wickets. When his participation is so less, he would be ideal as an Impact Player,” Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.

The 45-year-old Dhoni has been grappling with fitness concerns in recent seasons and his future in the IPL remains a subject of speculation for now. Dhoni has turned out in 278 matches in his IPL career with 5439 runs at an average of 38.3 with a strike-rate of 137.45 and 24 fifties.

CSK wait to hear about MS Dhoni’s plans

Badrinath believes the ‘Impact Player’ rule could help ease the workload on Dhoni while allowing CSK to utilise his finishing ability. But Dhoni’s preference to continue as a wicketkeeper means CSK may have to wait for a decision on whether their former captain will return for another season.

Dhoni, who led CSK to record five IPL titles, stepped down as captain ahead of the 2024 season and has since played a more limited role with the bat. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side has failed to reach the IPL playoffs since 2023.