MS Dhoni won’t be sitting at CSK table at IPL 2027 Player Auction, says Irfan Pathan

Former captain and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from Indian Premier League and will be playing role of CSK mentor in IPL 2027 season.

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MS Dhoni will be CSK team mentor in IPL 2027 season. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027 Player Auction: Five-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings dropped the biggest announcement on IPL 2027 Retention Day last week with former captain and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni walking away from the T20 league. Dhoni has been part of CSK in every season of the IPL and is the only captain, along with Rohit Sharma, to lead a franchise to five titles.

CSK have announced that Dhoni will take up the role of ‘mentor’ from the IPL 2027 season. With the IPL 2027 Player Auction set to take place in Goa on December 16, the question on very CSK fan’s mind is whether Dhoni will be present at the auction table.

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘IPL 2027 Retention Special’, former India and CSK all-rounder Irfan Pathan weighed in on whether CSK’s new mentor MS Dhoni will be present at the auction. “Knowing Dhoni, I don’t think he will be sitting at the auction table. He is the mentor, sitting at the auction table is not his role. His job is to guide the players, pass on his experience to them, help them perform and teach them how to win matches for CSK,” Pathan told JioStar.

“The bidding and the auction decisions are left to the management. He likes to keep things simple and let the people who know the job do it. CSK have a strong management and a think tank that have built title-winning squads for years, and Dhoni has always trusted them completely. He has never been someone who wants to be in the spotlight or take credit for things off the field. So, I would be surprised if we see him sitting at CSK’s auction table. He will be involved in his own way as a mentor, but it will be behind the scenes, not at the auction table,” Pathan said about Dhoni.

https://t.co/egaeJdu9sI Have you seen it? If not, catch up on all the latest updates on retention, MS Dhoni’s role as Team Mentor, player trades and more, straight from Head Coach Zaheer Khan! — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 22, 2026

CSK are looking for Indian spinner at auction: Abhinav Mukund

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK had another disappointing season in IPL 2026 earlier this year, finishing in 8th spot and failed to qualify for the Playoffs. In fact, CSK haven’t qualified for the Playoffs since winning the title under the captaincy MS Dhoni in IPL 2023 season.

Former India and Tamil Nadu opener Abhinav Mukund believes CSK will be looking for an Indian spinner at the IPL 2027 as they have overflowing resources in the batting department.

“The gamble on youth hasn’t paid off for CSK. Prashant Veer was bought for Rs 14.2 crores and didn’t deliver, though you can’t blame him much since he barely got to bowl. He’s been released, so the money has come in. Kartik Sharma, the other 14-crore buy, played some match-winning knocks and has been retained. But CSK still have a surplus of Indian top-order batters. They can’t fit Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Kartik Sharma, Urvil Patel and Sarfaraz Khan into one playing XI,” Mukund told JioStar.

“Their main issue is the bowling. With Liam Livingstone’s arrival, him, Brevis, and Noor Ahmad are sure starters, and the last overseas spot is likely Jamie Overton’s. That makes it hard for Akeal Hosein and Noor to play together. CSK are looking for an Indian spinner, their bowling looks thin, but they have batters to offer. If a team wants to trade a bowler, CSK can give a batter in return and I can firmly see them bolstering their bowling at the auction,” Mukund felt.