MS Dhoni’s former CSK star Vansh Bedi teammate ‘Corrupt approach’ during DPL amid IPL fixing controversy

Former CSK player Vansh Bedi reportedly received a corrupt approach during the Delhi Premier League and immediately reported it to the Anti-Corruption Unit.

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(From left) Virat Kohli, Vansh Bedi and MS Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Indian cricket has come under fresh scrutiny after a suspected match-fixing approach was reported during the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL). Former Chennai Super Kings player Vansh Bedi is understood to have informed the Anti-Corruption Unit after allegedly being contacted by a person linked to a possible fixing attempt.

The development comes shortly after a sting operation raised questions about corruption and the sharing of confidential team information in domestic and franchise-based cricket. However, the allegations made in the sting operation have not been independently established.

Vansh Bedi reports approach to anti-corruption unit

Bedi, a wicketkeeper-batter from Delhi, was part of the Central Delhi team during the 2026 edition of the Delhi Premier League. According to a report by PTI, the 23-year-old was approached by a suspected fixer during the tournament.

Instead of keeping the matter to himself, Bedi reportedly followed the required anti-corruption process and informed the authorities. His complaint was then shared with the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

A senior DDCA office-bearer confirmed that Bedi had reported the incident to the Anti-Corruption Unit.

“There was only one corrupt approach with regards to match-fixing that was reported to the ACU during the DPL. Central Delhi’s Vansh Bedi was approached by a fixer and he immediately reported the matter to the ACU,” the official told PTI.

DDCA informs BCCI about the matter

The DDCA has also informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about the reported approach. The association is understood to have sought guidance from the board on the next steps.

“The DDCA has also officially intimated the BCCI and sought its advice. The complaint was registered by Vansh Bedi but there are no other official complaints registered with ACU,” the official added.

The complaint is expected to be examined under the existing anti-corruption rules. At present, there is no confirmation that Bedi was involved in any wrongdoing. Rather, the available information indicates that he reported the alleged approach to the authorities.

Development follows sting operation claims

The latest incident has emerged after a sting operation involving former domestic cricketer Rachit Bhatia. In the operation, Bhatia allegedly made claims about match-fixing in the IPL and state-level leagues.

He also reportedly spoke about access to playing XI information and alleged corruption in age-group cricket selection. These claims have created concern within Indian cricket, but they require proper investigation before any conclusion can be reached.

The BCCI and concerned cricket associations are likely to examine the available information before deciding on further action.

Bedi’s link with Chennai Super Kings

Bedi had a brief association with Chennai Super Kings in 2025. However, he was later replaced by Urvil Patel after an injury-related setback.

The young cricketer has also represented Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, featuring in one T20 match. His decision to report the alleged approach has now brought him into focus amid the latest debate over integrity in Indian cricket.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional information will be released as the appropriate authorities complete their review.