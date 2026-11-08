Mukul Choudhary reveals how Rishabh Pant and Lance Klusener helped him at LSG

Lucknow Super Giants youngster Mukul Choudhary has opened up about handling pressure, dealing with selection setbacks and learning from senior players. The Rajasthan batter also revealed how Rishabh Pant and batting coach Lance Klusener helped him during his time at LSG

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Lucknow Super Giants' Mukul Choudhary plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow on Friday, May 15, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Lucknow Super Giants youngster Mukul Choudhary has made it clear that he wants to answer questions about his game with performances on the field. The 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has had a difficult domestic season, with injuries and selection decisions affecting his opportunities, but he remains focused on improving his batting.

Speaking to Times of India, Mukul opened up about his recent struggles, his experience with LSG and the advice he has received from senior players and coaches.

The Rajasthan batter’s domestic campaign did not go as planned. An ankle injury forced him to miss the opening Ranji Trophy match, while his selection for the following games also remained uncertain. Despite being fit, he was left out of Rajasthan’s second match. He was later selected for the third game but was replaced by Vishal Harsh the following day and moved to the Under-23 setup.

Mukul, however, does not want to spend too much time thinking about selection decisions. His focus is on scoring runs and making the most of the opportunities he gets.

“I just want to keep scoring runs, prove myself every single day, and let the bat do the talking,” he said.

The youngster also spoke about his experience at LSG, where he has had the opportunity to work with experienced players and coaches. He revealed that batting coach Lance Klusener played an important role in helping him understand what was expected of him during practice matches.

“When I joined, there was an open slot in the middle order,” Mukul said.

Klusener made it clear that the practice matches would be important in deciding his place in the playing XI. He also received support from captain Rishabh Pant, who encouraged him to express himself and trust his natural game.

“When I joined, there was an open slot in the middle order. Our batting coach was Lance Klusener and he told me directly: ‘For you, the practice matches are your selection matches. Play them with that mindset if you want to make the final XI.’ I was the highest run-scorer across all three practice matches, even won one game single-handedly. That paved my way into the side, which is no small feat for an uncapped player,” he said.

Mukul recalled how Pant noticed that he was batting too defensively and advised him to back his ability rather than worry about selection.

The youngster also spoke about the importance of learning from experienced people around him. He believes advice from senior players can help him improve, but his performances will ultimately decide how far he goes.

Mukul’s approach remains the same across formats and teams. He wants to contribute to winning matches, whether he is playing for Rajasthan or LSG.

“Be it LSG or Rajasthan, or red-ball or white-ball, the goal is to win matches for the team. You cannot let success alter your intensity,” he said.

Despite the setbacks during his domestic season, Mukul is determined to continue working on his game.