Mumbai announce Ranji Trophy 2026-27 squad: Ayush Mhatre gets big leadership role, Suryakumar Yadav left out

Mumbai have announced their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 squad, with Ayush Mhatre gets big leadership role while Suryakumar Yadav misses out despite making himself available.

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Ayush Mhatre has been named vice-captain of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy 2026-27 squad. (Photo: IANS)

Mumbai have given a big leadership role to young batter Ayush Mhatre by naming him vice-captain for the 2026-27 season of the Ranji Trophy. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced a 16-member squad, with experienced batter Siddhesh Lad taking charge as captain.

Mhatre’s promotion comes as Mumbai look to give more responsibility to their young players while keeping a strong mix of experienced names in the squad. The teenager has already made a mark in domestic cricket and is now set for a bigger role in the team.

Read more: Shardul Thakur to be replaced as Mumbai captain while former India skipper confirms availability for upcoming domestic season

Ayush Mhatre gets leadership responsibility

Mhatre has played 13 first-class matches and has scored 660 runs at an average of 30. The young batter is regarded as one of Mumbai’s promising players and his appointment as vice-captain shows the team’s faith in his potential.

His leadership role also comes at a time when young cricketers are getting more responsibility in domestic cricket. Bihar have also handed a leadership role to 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for their red-ball campaign.

Mhatre, who has recently returned from a hamstring injury, is expected to be an important part of Mumbai’s batting unit this season. He had been out of action for almost five months after suffering the injury during IPL 2026.

Suryakumar Yadav misses out despite availability

One of the biggest talking points from Mumbai’s squad is the absence of Suryakumar Yadav. The India star had made himself available for the full Ranji Trophy season, but the selectors have decided not to include him.

Mumbai’s selection committee has indicated that the focus is on giving more opportunities to younger players. Suryakumar, however, could still have a route back into the side if he gets some red-ball cricket under his belt.

The batter last played a first-class match for Mumbai against Vidarbha in February 2025. His omission comes after he was left out of India’s current plans following the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Yashasvi Jaiswal included in Mumbai squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been picked for Mumbai despite making himself available only for a limited number of Ranji matches. His inclusion gives the team another experienced international batter at the top of the order.

Sarfaraz Khan is also part of the squad, while Musheer Khan, Divyansh Saxena and Suved Parkar add further options in the batting department.

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur has been ruled out of the opening phase after suffering a hand injury during a practice session. He was hit by a ball driven back at him by Mhatre during training.

Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad

Siddhesh Lad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ayush Mhatre (Vice-Captain), Divyansh Saxena, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakash Anand (WK), Hardik Tamore (WK), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Onkar Tarmale.

Mumbai will begin their 2026-27 Ranji Trophy campaign on October 11, with the team aiming to combine experienced campaigners with a new generation of players.