Mumbai Cricket Association to pay tribute to Sachin Tendulkar’s legacy with unique ‘Batography’ exhibition at Sharad Pawar Museum

The exhibition will be an unique and immersive experience for all cricket and Sachin Tendulkar fans

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File photo of Sachin Tendulkar from his early days. (Credits: X)

Legendary former batter Sachin Tendulkar will be donating some of his most prized cricket possessions for display at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum. The MCA is eager to preserve and celebrate the legacy of cricket and who better than Tendulkar to offer some gifts.

Sachin Tendulkar will reportedly donate some of his bats, gloves and other equipment which helped him become one of the greatest batters ever. The collection is set to be unveiled during a special event on November 16, the same date when Tendulkar announced his retirement way back in 2013.

The legend played his 200th and final Test match against the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium, a venue close to the former batter’s heart. The MCA made this announcement through a press release.

In order to pay a tribute to Tendulkar’s legacy, the MCA Museum has decided to put up a special exhibition named Batography which will see 26 of his bats put together along with other memorabilia from his exceptional career.

The Batography exhibition will depict the story of Sachin Tendulkar’s journey through the bats that helped him become the highest run-scorer in cricket’s history. It will definitely be a rare sight for fans as anything like this has never been before.

Ajinkya Naik, the president of the Mumbai Cricket Association, spoke about the upcoming exhibition and highlighted Sachin Tendulkar’s contribution towards Indian cricket.

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“Sachin Tendulkar’s contribution to Indian and world cricket goes far beyond the records he has created. His journey is woven into the memories of millions of cricket fans, and these bats are among the most personal artefacts of that journey,” Ajinkya Naik said.

Ajinkya Naik then spoke about the Batography exhibition, claiming that it will create an immersive experience for the fans through many of Sachin Tendulkar’s bat. Naik also thanked Tendulkar for choosing to give his possessions to the MCA.

“Through Batography, we are bringing a unique dimension to the MCA Museum, allowing visitors to experience the story behind the milestones through the very instruments with which they were created. We are honoured that Sachin has chosen to share these prized possessions with the MCA, ensuring that this extraordinary legacy remains accessible to generations of cricket lovers,” Naik concluded.

Other than bats, helmets, jerseys and notes etc., will be put on display at the MCA Sharad Pawar Museum.