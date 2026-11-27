Mumbai Indians announce Rohit Sharma as their new captain for IPL 2027

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have named Rohit Sharma as their new captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027.

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MI appoints Rohit Sharma as new captain for IPL 2027 (Image - X)

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027, the five-time winners, Mumbai Indians announced their leader for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

The star who will lead the franchise and is aiming for the sixth title in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027, is Rohit Sharma. From the upcoming season, MI will be seen moving forward under a new captain.

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This step has been taken after the trade of the former Mumbai Indians captain, Hardik Pandya, who was traded to Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings with star pacer Arshdeep Singh.

It’s going to be interesting how teams Mumbai Indians will play under their new captain in IPL 2027. Rohit Sharma is known as one of the most successful captains of all time for the franchise.

His guidance and presence always played a crucial role for Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma played a crucial role in making Mumbai Indians one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rohit Sharma’s captaincy helped the franchise achieve many milestones and accomplishments. Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, Mumbai Indians won five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020) and one Champions League T20 title (2013).

Rohit Sharma highlighted the importance of Mumbai Indians in his life. “Mumbai Indians has been a huge part of my life, and leading this team has always been something I have always taken great pride in. The conversations with Nita Bhabhi and Akash about the season ahead have been exciting, and I have a lot of belief in what we can achieve.”

“I am ready for the 20th season, to the challenges ahead, and to giving our Paltan plenty of moments to celebrate. The focus will be on playing our brand of cricket, competing together and enjoying the game.”

After this announcement, here’s what Mrs. Nita M. Ambani said: “We bid for Rohit in 2011, and from that moment, he became part of our Mumbai Indians family. I still remember the young Rohit who joined us, and it has been such a joy and privilege to watch him grow over the years as a cricketer, a champion, a leader, and a wonderful family man.”

“As we celebrate the 20th season of Mumbai Indians, it is a very special moment for all of us to see Rohit lead the team once again. He has given us so many wonderful memories over the years, and I know how much he means to our Paltan. I hope this new chapter brings many more moments of pride for him, for our team and for the millions of fans who love Mumbai Indians. Rohit, we are all cheering for you!”

Meanwhile, Mr. Akash Ambani shared his excitement to see Rohit Sharma leading the franchise in the 20th edition of the tournament. “I am delighted to have Rohit lead the Blue and Gold into our landmark 20th season. The bond that Rohit shares with Mumbai Indians and our Paltan is truly special. In our conversations about the season ahead, there was a shared sense of excitement and ambition for what we can achieve together.”

“With Rohit’s experience and leadership, and the exciting team we are building, there is so much to look forward to. We want to play the kind of cricket that makes our Paltan proud and create many more special memories together,” he added.