Mumbai Indians bring in Steffan Jones as bowling consultant ahead of IPL 2027

Mumbai Indians appoint former RR coach Steffan Jones as bowling consultant for IPL 2027 development programme alongside Zubin Bharucha.

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Mumbai Indians bring in Steffan Jones as bowling consultant ahead of IPL 2027 (Photo: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians have added former Rajasthan Royals high-performance coach Steffan Jones to their coaching setup ahead of IPL 2027. The Welsh coach is set to work as a bowling consultant for the franchise’s development programme, with a focus on helping young Indian bowlers improve their skills.

According to a report by The Times of India, the 52-year-old will work with Mumbai’s development squad alongside Zubin Bharucha, who joined the five-time IPL champions as director of performance earlier this year. The move comes as the franchise looks to strengthen its player development programme before the next season.

Read more: Kieron Pollard set to replace Mahela Jayawardene as new Mumbai Indians head coach ahead of IPL 2027

Steffan Jones to work with Mumbai Indians bowlers

Jones has plenty of experience in fast-bowling coaching. He previously worked with Rajasthan Royals as their fast-bowling coach during the 2019 IPL season before returning to the franchise ahead of IPL 2022 as a high-performance fast-bowling coach.

Before moving into coaching, Jones played First-Class cricket in the English county circuit between 1997 and 2011. His experience in both playing and coaching is expected to help Mumbai identify and improve the skills of their developing bowlers.

Jones and Bharucha are expected to work closely with Indian players during the ongoing domestic cricket season. This will give the coaching staff an opportunity to assess players outside the IPL and help them prepare for the demands of the tournament.

Jones helped Nitish Kumar Reddy improve bowling speed

Jones has also recently worked with India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. The coach helped the young player improve his bowling speed, with Reddy moving from the mid-120 kmph range to regularly bowling in the mid-130s.

The development highlights Jones’ focus on improving a bowler’s pace and overall performance. Mumbai will hope his expertise can help their emerging Indian players become more effective options in the IPL.

Mumbai Indians make changes ahead of IPL 2027

The appointment is part of a wider change in Mumbai Indians’ coaching structure following their difficult IPL 2026 campaign. The franchise has also brought in former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard as head coach, replacing Mahela Jayawardene.

Mumbai endured a disappointing season in 2026, finishing ninth after winning just four of their 14 league matches. Their bowling attack was inconsistent, and the development of young bowlers will be a key area to address ahead of the next campaign.

Jones joins the development programme while Bharucha takes charge of performance, Mumbai will focus on building stronger bowling resources ahead of IPL 2027.

The franchise may also make more calls on its leadership and squad in the coming weeks, including the future of captain Hardik Pandya. For now, the addition of Jones gives Mumbai another experienced coach as they work towards a stronger campaign next season.