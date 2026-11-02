Mumbai Indians demand two key Kolkata Knight Riders players as part of Hardik Pandya’s trade deal

The Kolkata Knight Riders are also aware of Hardik Pandya's tendency to sustain injuries frequently and that has stalled the discussions for now

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Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya. (Photo: ANI)

The trade deal involving under fire Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has picked up its pace and according to a latest report, three-time Indian Premier League winners Kolkata Knight Riders have contacted MI about a possible move for the senior India all-rounder. Pandya had a disastrous last season as captain of Mumbai who finished at the bottom-half of the table for the second time in three years.

That has prompted the Mumbai Indians to offload Hardik Pandya despite bringing him back to the franchise in 2024 from the Gujarat Titans. Pandya was among the players who were drafted into the Gujarat as a pre-auction pick before the mega auction.

Hardik Pandya was immediately named captain and he led Gujarat to the 2022 IPL title and the 2023 final where they finished as the runners-up. It influenced the top bosses of Mumbai to bring him back to the franchise and hand him the captaincy reigns from Rohit Sharma.

However, things have not gone their way ever since. On his debut season (2024) as full-time captain, Hardik Pandya suffered a 10th place finish and then crashed out of the 2025 edition from the knockout stages.

Last season, MI had another disappointing campaign, finishing ninth with only four wins to their name. Now, the five-time IPL champions are keen on off loading him with reports also suggesting that Rohit Sharma could be reappointed as the captain.

MI demand Rana and Raghuvanshi in exchange for Hardik Pandya

According to a latest report, MI have demanded right-arm pacer Harshit Rana and wicket-keeper batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi in exchange for Hardik Pandya. KKR have held initial talks with their rivals but they are reluctant to let go of either of their players.

This has stalled the discussions between the two franchises. Furthermore, the Knight Riders are also aware of Hardik Pandya’s proneness to injury and that could also hinder the all-rounder’s trade deal.

Notably, Pandya is currently recovering from a calf injury at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and hasn’t played any competitive cricket since IPL 2026.

Negotiations between KKR and MI are reportedly going to continue next week and it will be interesting to see if the three-time champions agree to Mumbai’s demands.

When is IPL 2027 auction?

The mini-auction for IPL 2027 is slated to take place on December 16 at the ITC Grand Hotel in Goa. On November 15, exactly a month before the auction, all the 10 franchises will announce their releases and retentions.