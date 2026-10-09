Mumbai Indians head coach Luke Williams shares delight at working with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of WPL 2027, he says…

Mumbai Indians head coach Luke Williams has opened up on working with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027.

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Luke Williams opens up on working with Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of WPL 2027

Ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027, Mumbai Indians’ new head coach Luke Williams expressed his excitement to be a part of the ‘Mumbai Paltan’ in the grandest event. For the upcoming season, he will be seen handling the franchise’s responsibility as a head coach.

Meanwhile, while expressing his gratitude towards the opportunity, he also shared his reaction to working with former Indian captain and current Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027.

Mumbai Indians shared a video on their YouTube, where Luke Williams was seen sharing his feelings, “Obviously, I’ve had the pleasure of coaching against Harman in several leagues all over the world and have seen her fabulous talent and brilliant captaincy and leadership qualities and have been able to admire her from afar. So I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to work with Harman and work together to really get the best out of the team for this season.”

Ahead of this opportunity, he handled Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) responsibility as he also helped them to reach the finals of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 and also win the title as well for the franchise. Well, he said he was excited to get a chance to be a coach in the competition again.

“I was absolutely delighted when I found out that I was going to be offered the position. To be part of such a prestigious franchise is an absolute honour. Obviously, the WPL team has already achieved so much, having won the competition twice, and I’m just so thrilled to be able to get started and meet the playing and support staff to get going.

“MI is playing an exciting brand of cricket. Quite intimidating as a team with a fantastic fan base as well as players who can take the game away from you very, very quickly. So again, that’s the style of cricket that we want to play: to be able to put pressure on the opposition and to never give up.

“The MI side are going to play a relentless and aggressive style of cricket, and we will definitely continue that this year, which is one of the most exciting things about taking on this role,” he added.

He also opened up on preparations for the auction, which will be happening in Kochi on October 28. He said: “That’s one of the most exciting things about being able to come into this particular team is that it has such a strong core. So I don’t think that there needs to be a huge amount of changes necessarily. Obviously, we’re looking at the finer details and making sure that we get the balance right for different conditions that we might come up against.”

“But at the moment I think the squad that we have got is a really good combination of players with the right mix of batting and bowling and seam and spin. Having been here before and also played in the WPL and seen the game grow, the passion of the fans is absolutely phenomenal. So it’s a really special time to be a part of Mumbai Indians,” he added.