Mumbai Indians make big move, Harmanpreer Kaur’s side appoint Luke Williams as new head coach

Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani backed Williams to help the team build on its strong record in the WPL. Scroll down to read the full story

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Luke Williams takes charge of the MI women’s team. (Photo: X)

Mumbai Indians have made a change to their coaching staff ahead of the Women’s Premier League 2027 season, appointing Luke Williams as their new head coach. Williams will replace Lisa Keightley, who has decided to move on from the role.

The announcement comes after Mumbai Indians endured their toughest WPL season in 2026. The two-time champions finished fourth in the five-team competition and missed the playoffs for the first time in the tournament’s history.

Lisa Keightley leaves Mumbai Indians role

Keightley took charge of Mumbai Indians in September 2025 after Charlotte Edwards moved on to become England’s head coach. During her first season, MI finished fourth in the league stage.

Mumbai Indians have won two of the four WPL editions so far. They lifted the title in 2023 and 2025, while their campaign in 2024 ended in the Eliminator.

The franchise confirmed Keightley’s departure while announcing Williams as her replacement.

“Mumbai Indians have announced that Lisa Keightley has decided to move on from her role as head coach of Mumbai Indians, with Luke Williams appointed as her successor ahead of the 2027 Women’s Premier League season,” the franchise said in a statement.

Luke Williams returns to WPL as head coach

Williams comes into the Mumbai Indians setup with previous WPL success. He was the head coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru when the franchise won its maiden WPL title in 2024.

He has also worked with the Southern Brave Women in The Hundred and the Adelaide Strikers Women in the Women’s Big Bash League. Williams has also been part of the coaching staff of the England women’s team.

Bringing experience, ambition & a champion mindset to our MI family Paltan, join us in welcoming our new women’s team Head Coach, Luke Williams! Read full story: https://t.co/xUYISgb9Pd pic.twitter.com/02LGt7GZcM — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 24, 2026

Speaking after his appointment, Williams said he was looking forward to working with the Mumbai Indians squad.

“We have a great opportunity to build something together, play an exciting brand of cricket and compete for success,” said Williams.

️ A special message from Aapla new women’s team Head Coach Luke Williams! We can’t wait to see you soon in Mumbai too! pic.twitter.com/D9PUo19APi — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 24, 2026

Nita Ambani welcomes new coach

Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani backed Williams to help the team build on its strong record in the WPL.

“Luke is a proven winner and brings with him rich experience, a deep understanding of the women’s game, and a strong commitment to developing players,” said team owner Nita Ambani.

Williams has also enjoyed success outside the WPL. He was part of title-winning teams in the Women’s Big Bash League in 2022 and 2023 and worked as an assistant coach with Southern Brave in The Hundred.

Williams brings coaching experience

The former South Australia first-class cricketer is also a three-time winner of the Bradman Medal for grade cricket, having received the award in 2005-06, 2007-08 and 2009-10.

Williams has spent years working in women’s cricket across Australia, England and India. He has also worked under former Mumbai Indians head coach Charlotte Edwards as part of England’s coaching setup.

With WPL 2027 approaching, Williams will now take charge of a Mumbai Indians side looking to return to the playoffs and add another title to its two WPL trophies.