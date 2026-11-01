‘My job is not to make everyone happy’, Gautam Gambhir hits back at criticism over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s omission:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dropped for the fourth and fifth T20I against New Zealand despite leading India's victory in the third match

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Representational image. (Photo: IANS)

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has defended the team management’s decision to leave Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out of the playing XI for the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand. The youngster was once again overlooked despite India having already sealed the five-match series with a 3-1 lead.

Sooryavanshi featured in only two matches during the series. He made four runs in the second T20I, where he batted at number three, before making a strong comeback with a 19-ball 45 in the third match at Wellington. His innings included an aggressive start alongside Abhishek Sharma, with the pair adding 133 runs for the opening wicket in just seven overs.

However, the return of Ishan Kishan from injury meant Sooryavanshi had to make way. He was not included in the playing XI for the fourth T20I in Auckland and was left out again for the series finale in Hamilton.

The decision drew criticism from fans, with many questioning why the teenager was not given another opportunity, especially with the series already decided. Gambhir, however, made it clear that public opinion would not influence the team’s selection decisions.

Speaking to the official broadcaster ahead of the fifth T20I, the India head coach said, “First of all, my job is not to make everyone happy. My job is to take the right decisions, not the popular decisions. And that is what I’m there for.”

Gambhir also spoke about the impact of social media discussions on selection calls. He said it was easy for a team management to take decisions that pleased people outside the dressing room, but stressed that his priority was to maintain confidence among the players.

“It is very easy to take the popular decision. But for me, I think the important thing is to take the right decision and make sure that there is a lot of security inside the dressing room,” he added.

The coach also explained why established players continue to receive opportunities despite competition from younger players. According to Gambhir, performances over a longer period matter when the team management makes selection decisions.

“There’s a lot of talent. But again, I think guys have done phenomenally well over a longer period of time. Obviously deserves a longer rope. And that is exactly how we approach the series,” he said.

India retained their established top-order combination for the final match with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma opening the innings, followed by Ishan Kishan.