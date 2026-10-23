‘My mindset is to win as many matches as possible’, Deepti Sharma determined to do well as new India vice-captain

Deepti Sharma has been one of India's key players across formats and was also adjudged player of the tournament at the ICC Women's ODI World Cup last year

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India all-rounder Deepti Sharma is ready to take on the added responsibility of vice-captaincy as she prepares to work alongside new skipper Smriti Mandhana in the women’s ODI team. Deepti said she sees the role as a challenge and an opportunity to help her teammates and contribute to India’s success.

“When you get a new role, I take it as a challenge. When this news came, I felt good that I could help the other players as much as possible for the team. So, when I got this role, I was very happy,” Deepti said ahead of India’s three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Deepti was named vice-captain of the ODI team after Mandhana took over as captain of India’s women’s white-ball sides. The changes followed Harmanpreet Kaur’s decision to step down from captaincy across formats. Shafali Verma was named vice-captain of the T20I team.

Deepti said her main aim would remain winning matches for India, while helping Mandhana manage the responsibilities of leading the team.

“My mindset is to win as many matches as possible for the team, whether as a player or as vice-captain. In this role, I can help Smriti as much as possible,” she added.

The all-rounder also spoke about India’s plans for the ODI series, with the first match scheduled in Vadodara on Friday. She said the team expected a good batting surface and would look to score more than 300 runs if it batted first, depending on the conditions and the toss.

India will also be keen to settle on the right combination rather than make unnecessary changes. Deepti said the team would look to continue doing the things that had worked well in previous matches.

She also warned against taking Zimbabwe lightly, pointing to the opposition’s recent performances in T20 cricket. According to Deepti, Zimbabwe have new players and a different looking side with several capable hitters.

India will look to carry their winning form from the T20I series into the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, which begins in Vadodara on October 23.

The remaining matches are scheduled for October 25 and 28. With Smriti Mandhana leading the side and Deepti Sharma serving as vice-captain, the series will also mark the beginning of a new leadership phase for the Indian women’s ODI team.

India will aim to maintain their strong form while Zimbabwe will look to challenge the hosts and make the most of their opportunities.