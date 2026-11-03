Naman Dhir adjudged Impact player of the series after India’s 3-2 T20I triumph over New Zealand

Naman Dhir made his debut only last month and he has already become a key player for the side, as seen during India's tour of New Zealand

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Naman Dhir opens up on his impressive knock vs NZ in 1st T20I (Image - BCCI)

Naman Dhir made a strong impression on his maiden overseas tour with the Indian team, earning the Impact Player of the Series medal after India’s 3-2 T20I series win against New Zealand.

The 26-year-old all-rounder was rewarded for his useful contributions with the bat across the five matches. He finished the series with 138 runs at a strike rate of 200, playing an important role in India’s middle order.

Dhir made an immediate impact in the opening T20I in Christchurch. Coming in during a tense chase of 226, he smashed an unbeaten 42 off just 15 balls to help India register a four-wicket win. He followed it up with 31 off 17 deliveries in the second match as India took a 2-0 lead.

He also scored 28 off 13 balls in the fourth T20I and finished the tour with 33 off 23 deliveries in the final match. In the third game, he hit the winning boundary as India completed a six-wicket victory and went 3-0 up in the series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video of the medal ceremony on social media. India’s strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux presented the award to Dhir in the dressing room after the final match in Hamilton.

“The one who stepped onto the plate and took responsibility for the team. A stellar maiden overseas tour, capped off with the Impact Player of the Series medal for Naman Dhir,” the BCCI wrote.

Dhir thanked the support staff after receiving the medal and said the series victory made the recognition even more special.

“First of all, thank you Adrian for giving me this medal. I really enjoyed it, especially it is quite satisfying that we won the overseas series. It’s my first overseas tour and I’m getting this medal,” he said.

India won the first three matches before New Zealand bounced back with victories in the final two games. Dhir’s batting remained a positive for the visitors despite the late defeats.

He bowled two overs during the series but did not pick up a wicket. His main contribution came with the bat, where he showed that he could handle pressure and score quickly when the team needed him.

All eyes on ODIs now

Meanwhile, the attention now switches to the five-match ODI series which will see the returns of two former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The first one-day is slated for tomorrow while the remaining four will take place on 7, 10, 13 and 15 of this month.