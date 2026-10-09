‘Naman Dhir has finished Washington Sundar’: Kris Srikkanth’s big remark on India star’s T20I future

Naman Dhir took three wickets on his T20I debut against West Indies, impressing Kris Srikkanth. The former India captain also questioned the IPL Impact Player rule and its effect on developing genuine all-rounders.

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India all-rounders Washington Sundar (L) and Naman Dhir (R) (Photo: IANS/X)

Former India opener Kris Srikkanth believes Naman Dhir’s impressive start to international cricket could make it difficult for Washington Sundar to return to India’s T20I side. Dhir made an immediate impact on his debut against the West Indies, taking three wickets in the first match of the five-game series in Lucknow.

Dhir was brought into the squad as Washington’s replacement after the all-rounder was withdrawn from the T20I series. His performance with the ball has now strengthened his case for a longer run in India’s white-ball teams, according to Srikkanth.

Read more: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sends BIG message to selectors ahead of 2nd T20I vs West Indies

Srikkanth makes strong statement on Washington Sundar

Srikkanth feels Dhir has made the most of the opportunity and could move ahead of Washington in India’s plans for limited-overs cricket.

“Naman Dhir has now come in at Washington Sundar’s place as a replacement player. Washington Sundar keeps getting injured after every two matches. Now Naman Dhir has come in as his replacement and finished him. How can you drop Naman Dhir now from ODIs and T20Is? He has immediately grabbed that spot. Now Washington Sundar can only play for India in Test cricket,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

Washington was withdrawn from the West Indies T20Is with the upcoming Test series against New Zealand in mind. The decision gives him an opportunity to play red-ball cricket for his state side and prepare for the longer format.

However, Dhir’s performance has added to the competition for an all-rounder’s place. The Mumbai Indians player picked up three wickets for 31 runs on his T20I debut, helping India restrict the West Indies to 171.

Why Srikkanth rates Naman Dhir highly?

Srikkanth also praised Naman Dhir’s ability to change his pace and think carefully about how to bowl to different batters. He believes those skills could make the 26-year-old a useful option in T20 cricket.

“When he bowls fast, he gets hit for sixes. So, he immediately slows the ball down, which shows that he’s a very thoughtful bowler. He’s ideal for T20 cricket. He bowls in such a way that he envisions himself batting and how one would bowl to him. That’s how much of a thinking cricketer he looks to be. That’s why he’s an intelligent bowler,” he added.

Dhir’s spell was especially notable because he is better known for his batting. His ability to contribute with the ball could give India another option in the all-rounder department.

Srikkanth calls for removal of IPL Impact Player rule

The former India captain also used Dhir’s example to question the IPL’s Impact Player rule. He believes the rule can limit opportunities for players to develop their bowling and become complete all-rounders.

“This is why the Impact Player rule should be removed in the IPL. That’s how you’ll produce genuine all-rounders. Now you’ve got a good batting all-rounder in Naman Dhir. Today he bowled four overs, but even if he gives you two overs on a consistent basis, it’ll be huge for India and MI.

“He’ll take loads of wickets even in the upcoming IPL. He must have bowled only 10 overs maximum in his IPL career, yet he bowled four overs today. He has everything, including luck,” Srikkanth added.

Dhir will have another opportunity to impress when India face the West Indies in the second T20I in Ranchi. His performance could strengthen his case for a regular place in India’s white-ball plans.