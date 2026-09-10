Naman Dhir’s blazing 95 helps Amritsar Soormas edge Jalandhar Warriors to keep playoff hopes alive

Amritsar Soormas secured their third straight win in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League, beating Jalandhar Warriors to strengthen their playoff hopes.

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Amritsar Soormas beat Jalandhar Warriors in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League.

Amritsar Soormas kept their late-season charge going with a hard-fought nine-run victory over Jalandhar Warriors in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League. The win is their third in a row and puts them firmly in the race for the playoffs.

Batting first, Amritsar posted 178 for 9. The total was built around another explosive knock from Naman Dhir. Fresh from his massive 173 in the previous game, Dhir smashed 95 off just 48 balls. He hit six fours and eight sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 197.92. His aggressive batting put the Warriors under constant pressure and gave his team a competitive total.

Warriors fight hard but fall short

Jalandhar Warriors gave a solid chase. Randeep Singh top-scored with 32 off 22 balls. Prabhsimran Singh made 28 and Aryan Yadav added 26. The middle order tried to keep up with the required rate, but Amritsar’s bowlers kept taking key wickets at the right time.

Jaipartap Singh Johal, Akash Pandey and Shubham Rana shared the bowling honours with two wickets each. Naman Dhir also chipped in usefully with the ball, returning figures of 1 for 15. In the end, Jalandhar finished on 169 for 8, nine runs short of the target.

Soormas climb to second spot

The result takes Amritsar Soormas to second place on the points table. They now have eight points from seven matches and sit above Jalandhar on net run rate. With three wins on the bounce, the side is peaking at the right time and is well placed for a top-four finish.

Only one league match remains for them. Amritsar will play their final game of the league stage against Ludhiana Lions on Friday, September 11, at 7 pm at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali. A good show in that fixture will only boost their chances of making it to the playoff stage.

The Soormas have been in some good form with the bat and ball in the recent matches. The steady power-hitting of Naman Dhir has been a highlight, while the bowling unit has been impressive under pressure. It’ll be interesting to see if they can carry that momentum into their final league game and playoffs.