Nasser Hussain slams PCB over Pakistan cricket crisis, says ‘They have made…

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has criticised the PCB over its handling of Pakistan’s cricket crisis after their first two Test defeats against England.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/nasser-hussain-slams-pcb-over-pakistan-cricket-crisis-says-they-have-made-it-worse-8516691/ Copy

Mohsin Naqvi faces criticism over PCB’s handling of Pakistan cricket crisis. (Photo: X)

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has strongly criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the way it has handled the team’s ongoing crisis during the England Test series.

Pakistan have lost the first two Tests at Headingley and Lord’s, leaving them with little to play for in the three-match series. However, the team’s poor results have been followed by a series of major changes, with Hussain questioning the way the PCB has dealt with the situation.

PCB makes major changes after two Test defeats

Following Pakistan’s defeats in the first two Tests, the PCB sent seven players and two coaches back from England. Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha and Imam-ul-Haq were among the players removed from the squad.

The board also replaced Test coach Sarfaraz Ahmed with Mike Hesson ahead of the third Test in Birmingham, which is scheduled to begin on September 9.

The changes have attracted criticism from several former cricketers and experts, with Hussain becoming the latest high-profile voice to question the PCB’s decisions.

Nasser Hussain says PCB made situation worse

Speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Hussain said Pakistan’s current situation had become more embarrassing because of the decisions taken by the board.

“I don’t think after Headingley that the world was laughing at Pakistan. My rant at Lord’s about them not fighting back, about India vs Pakistan games being very one-sided and that they were a poor side playing poorly wasn’t laughing at them,” said Hussain.

“It was out of frustration of seeing where this great cricketing nation is now. What they have done now is make them a laughingstock. They have made it worse,” he added.

Hussain made it clear that his earlier criticism was driven by disappointment over Pakistan’s decline rather than a desire to mock the team.

Hussain questions handling of Imam-ul-Haq

The former England captain also raised serious concerns about the treatment of Imam-ul-Haq.

Imam suffered a calf injury on the opening day of the Lord’s Test and did not bat in either innings. However, questions were later raised about the seriousness of his injury after he was seen knocking before play on the fourth day.

PCB high-performance director Aaqib Javed also publicly questioned Imam’s commitment to the team, something Hussain strongly disagreed with.

“I cannot believe how a director of high performance can go on telly, rightly or wrongly, and throw a player under the bus. He is either injured or he is not,” said Hussain.

Also Read: BCCI plans long-term future for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, wants him to follow THIS legend’s path

‘You have to protect your players’: Hussain

Hussain believes the PCB should have handled Imam’s situation privately instead of discussing it publicly.

“For every other touring side, if we ask how a player is doing, they would say, ‘he has had a scan and will only bat if needed’. The whole handling of the Iman situation is ridiculous. You have to protect your players a little bit,” he added.

Pakistan will now prepare for the third and final Test against England in Birmingham. With the series already lost, the team will hope to end the tour on a positive note, while the PCB faces growing questions over its decisions and management.