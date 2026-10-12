Nathan McSweeney reveals how Virat Kohli, Steve Smith helped him shine against India A

Nathan McSweeney reveals how videos of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith helped him score 194 runs and guide Australia A to a 2-1 ODI series win over India A.

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Nathan McSweeney credits Virat Kohli, Steve Smith for success

Australia A batter Nathan McSweeney said that watching videos of Indian star Virat Kohli and former Australian captain Steve Smith helped him prepare for the ODI series against India A. His efforts paid off as Australia A won the series 2-1 in Puducherry.

Australia A made a strong comeback after losing the two-match Test series 1-0. McSweeney played an important role in the team’s ODI success and scored the most runs in the series. He made 194 runs in three innings at an average of 64.66 and a strike rate of 83.62.

McSweeney also played well against spin bowling and won the Player of the Series award for his performance. His batting helped Australia A perform well in Indian conditions.

India A won the third and final ODI by 49 runs on Sunday. The win helped the team avoid losing all three matches after Australia A had won the first two games.

After the match, McSweeney explained how he prepared for the series. He said he watched videos of Kohli, Smith and other successful batters to learn how they played against spin bowling. He also studied the data shared by his team to prepare for the matches in India.

“Obviously, coming to India as an Australian, it’s a heavy spin focus, and you try and work hard and watch the great Indian players on how they play spin. Virat Kohli on YouTube, trying to study how he goes about it, Steve Smith, other Australians that have come over and done really well. So there’s plenty of analysts and, yeah, I guess data that were given as well. So it’s nice to action that out in the middle and execute it fairly well,” he said.

McSweeney said winning the series in India was a big achievement as the conditions were tough. He also praised his team for playing well and winning the series. Yeah, very pleasing to come over here in new conditions and spend some time in the middle is always nice. And a series win in India is no easy feat by any international team coming over. It’s a very tough place to come and play cricket against tough competition always. So, yeah, well done to our boys and it’s nice to get the series win,” he said.