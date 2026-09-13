Naveen-ul-Haq returns after two years, makes BIG statement ahead of India T20I series

Naveen-ul-Haq is set to return after two years out with injuries as Afghanistan face India in a three-match T20I series in Delhi.

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Naveen-ul-Haq opens up on his return after two years. (Photo: IANS)

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq is finally ready to return to international cricket after spending almost two years away from the national team. The 26-year-old fast bowler has made his comeback just in time for Afghanistan’s three-match T20I series against India in Delhi.

Naveen’s long absence was caused by a series of injuries, including a stress fracture and a shoulder problem that required surgery. After a difficult rehabilitation period, the pacer is now eager to get back on the field and play for Afghanistan again.

Naveen opens up on difficult rehab

The road back was not easy for Naveen. Speaking to Cricinfo, the Afghanistan pacer explained how challenging it was to spend such a long period away from competitive cricket.

“It is lonely. It’s a very tough time for a person, The stress fracture healed itself within eight to ten weeks. But I had a second surgery for labrum repair.”

He also recalled the early part of his rehabilitation in the UK and how badly the injury affected his daily routine.

“For the first six weeks of rehab in the UK, I had to sit while sleeping.”

The injury also ruled him out of Afghanistan’s squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Naveen had initially been picked for the tournament but was forced to miss out because of the stress fracture in his right shoulder.

A key bowler for Afghanistan

Naveen has been one of Afghanistan’s important bowlers in T20 cricket, particularly during the death overs. He played a major role in the team’s run to the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup, taking 13 wickets at an average of 12.30 and an economy rate of 6.00.

He was also part of Afghanistan’s Under-19 setup and made his international debut in 2016 against Bangladesh at the age of 17.

During his injury layoff, Naveen had to watch Afghanistan’s matches from the sidelines. Their dramatic double Super Over defeat to South Africa in Ahmedabad during the 2026 T20 World Cup was especially difficult for him.

“I had the feeling that if I was there for the team, maybe I could have done something different in the death overs.”

Eager to rejoin familiar teammates

Naveen will now return to a side featuring several players he has known since their Under-19 days. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are among those from his generation who have gone on to become regular members of Afghanistan’s senior team.

“In this generation, you will see nine or ten players who have been playing for Afghanistan since the Under-19s together, since 2018. Those players are now in the national team, playing franchise cricket all over.”

With his fitness back, Naveen is keen to make the most of his return. He also knows that a fast bowler’s career can be demanding and wants to enjoy every opportunity he gets.

“We have to play as much cricket as we can, but one day, it’s all going to end.”

“Everyone has to leave, and we’re going to miss it as a cricketer. We have to play, get on the ground, feel the pressure.”

Afghanistan vs India T20I series

Naveen’s comeback will come against India in a three-match T20I series. The first match will be played on September 13, followed by the second T20I on September 15 and the third on September 17. All three games will take place in Delhi.