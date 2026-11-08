ndia U-19 crumble against Pakistan as Hamza Zahoor’s century overshadows Arjun Rajput’s ton

Despite Arjun Rajput's brilliant century, India U-19 suffered a three-wicket defeat against Pakistan, who chased down the 209-run target with 11 balls to spare

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Indian batters in action against Pakistan at the U19 Asia Cup in Oman. (Photo: X/BCCI)

In an unexpected turn of events, the Indian under-19 team suffered a heartbreaking three-wicket defeat against Pakistan U-19 in their ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2026 Group A clash at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman today.

Despite Arjun Rajput’s brilliant century, India failed to defend 208 as Hamza Zahoor produced a match-winning unbeaten hundred to guide Pakistan home with 11 balls to spare.

India had a poor start after captain Lakshya Raichandani was dismissed for a duck in the opening over. VK Vineeth (8) and Yashbardhan Chauhan (1) also failed to make an impact, while Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, managed 22 off 40 balls. India were reduced to 42/4 in 16.4 overs.

Rajput then took charge and kept India’s innings together. He scored 107 off 85 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and five sixes. He first added 64 runs with wicketkeeper Anvay Dravid (10) before sharing another 64-run stand with Manal Chauhan (11).

Kavya Patel also made a useful contribution of 23 off 45 balls as India managed to cross the 200-run mark. Pakistan’s Ali Raza, Rizwanullah and Niqab Shafiq picked up three wickets each.

Chasing 209, Pakistan also struggled early and found themselves at 61/5 in 14.4 overs. Manal Chauhan picked up three wickets, including Abdul Qadir (20), Ahmed Hussain (8) and Hasnain Abbas Dar (38). Captain Farhan Yousaf was dismissed for just two runs, while Mohit Ulva claimed two wickets.

Also Read: Watch: Manal Chauhan castles Pakistan U-19 captain Farhan Yousaf with stunning delivery in Asia Cup clash

However, Hamza Zahoor changed the course of the match with a superb innings. The wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten on 100 off 108 balls, hitting 10 fours and three sixes. He received valuable support from Hasnain Dar, with the pair adding 107 runs for the sixth wicket.

Even after Dar’s dismissal, Zahoor held his nerve and guided Pakistan towards victory. He completed his century and hit the winning boundary off Kavya Patel in the 49th over as Pakistan reached 209/7 in 48.1 overs. Zahoor was named Player of the Match for his match-winning knock.

The boys in blue will be hoping to recover from this defeat when they take on the United Arab Emirates in their third Group A match. The loss also pushed India to the second spot with Pakistan sitting at the top, thanks to back-to-back victories.

The semi-finals of the U-19 Asia Cup starts from Thursday, November 12 onwards with the finale taking place two days later.