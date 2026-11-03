New Zealand batter Finn Allen excited about ODI return and reveals his plans to tackle Indian bowling attack

Finn Allen's last ODI appearance came in 2023 against Bangladesh at Mirpur and since then he has been a regular starter in the T20I side

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New Zealand's Finn Allen plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final match between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 08, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Explosive New Zealand top-order batter Finn Allen is all set to push his case in the ODI side after being selected to feature in the second leg of their home all-format series against a very strong Indian side. After losing the preceding T20I series by 3-2, the Blackcaps will be hoping to turn things around in the five-match one-day series starting tomorrow.

Finn Allen has been a regular feature for the Kiwis in the shortest format, but he hasn’t been a part of the ODI side for more than two years now. His last appearance came way back on September 26, 2023 against Bangladesh at Mirpur where he scored 28.

Now, he is gearing up for a very tough challenge against the 2023 Cricket World Cup runners-up India. With New Zealand navigating through a very busy schedule and managing players’ workload ahead of a four-match Test series against Australia, the Kiwis will be banking on Finn Allen in the middle-order.

While speaking to the media, Allen admitted that he has been selected in the side to put a strong impact against spin bowlers in the middle overs and finish things off towards the backend. The right-hand batter called it an exciting opportunituy.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to try something different. It’s a role I haven’t explored much before, and I’m looking forward to the challenge. The idea is to have an impact against spin through the middle overs and, hopefully, be set to accelerate towards the end of the innings,” Finn Allen said.

Batting in the middle-order will be a challenge for Finn Allen, since he has not batted in that position for a long time now. However, Allen is adamant on retaining the same aggressive approach, but also choosing to play lower risk textbook cricketing shots.

“Having the same intent and approach is important for me. It’s about choosing lower-risk options at times, hitting fours along the ground instead of going for sixes, and being diligent with running between the wickets,” Allen added.

Allen also revealed that he would want to rotate the strike while also putting pressure on the bowlers. “I want to rotate strike comfortably in the middle order, while still putting pressure on the bowlers,” Allen concluded.

India vs New Zealand ODI schedule