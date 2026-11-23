New Zealand batter Henry Nicholls praises his side’s performance, admits he is pleased to secure a draw against India

New Zealand were stopped at 239/5 at the end of day five in the series opening first Test against India

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Henry Nicholls celebrates after hitting century in the 1st innings against India. (Photo: X)

New Zealand top-order batter Henry Nicholls has praised his side’s performance after the 1st Test against India ended in a draw despite both teams giving it their all for a result. The hosts were were stopped at 239/5 on the fifth day, with the visitors not getting the chance to bat for a second time in the match.

Henry Nicholls was one of the best performers for New Zealand in the match, scoring a terrific 175 which helped the Kiwis post 368 in the first innings. In the second, however, Nicholls went down cheaply for just 31 off 59.

After the end of the match, Nicholls spoke to the media and credited both the teams for displaying their very best. He also praised the New Zealand bowlers for doing everything they could, and expressed his pleasure to have secured a draw from what looked like a losing position at the end of day four.

“Obviously both teams gave it everything and credit obviously to the guys today. The work they put in to obviously on a batter friendly surface. But again, I think we all saw the challenges there. So for us to get a draw from where we were was a pleasing result,” Henry Nicholls said.

Nicholls then spoke about his own performance and admitted that he would have loved to stay a bit longer on the crease. He called it a funny feeling to not do anything on the final day and said that it was an attritional Test, one that the players will feel after a couple of days

“It’s good. It’s like you say, it was obviously the bowling innings as well. But it was a funny feeling today not having to do anything. It’s never the nicest feeling. So as sore as it was, it would have been nice to be out there for a bit longer. But like I say, it was really an attritional Test and I think everyone will be certainly feeling that after five days,” Nicholls concluded.

When will the second Test begin?

The series concluding second Test between New Zealand and India will start from 27 December onwards.