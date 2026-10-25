New Zealand head coach Rob Walter backs team to turn things around in IND vs NZ T20I series despite 0-2 deficit

New Zealand coach Rob Walter reflects on missed chances in the first two T20Is against India, praises Mitchell Santner’s four-wicket haul and explains the team’s fast-bowling rotation ahead of the third match.

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New Zealand head coach Rob Walter backs team to turn things around in IND vs NZ T20I series (Photo: BLACKCAPS/X)

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter believes his team can turn things around in the ongoing T20I series against India despite losing the first two matches. Walter said the visitors had competed well in both games but failed to make the most of key moments, allowing India to secure victories.

New Zealand lost the second T20I by four wickets after putting 180 runs on the board. They had also suffered defeat in the series opener, leaving them with plenty to do as the five-match contest moves to Wellington for the third match.

Rob Walter points to missed chances against India

Walter felt New Zealand were close to winning both matches but could not finish the job when it mattered most. He remained pleased with the team’s overall performance, while admitting that a few missed chances had made the difference.

“Both games we could easily have been on the winning side of it, but weren’t,” Walter said.

“Probably missed out on a couple of opportunities each time where you probably would have sealed the game off for us. It’s a bit of disappointment but also very happy with how we’ve played.”

The coach added that New Zealand had not played much competitive cricket together before the series. Still, he believed the team had performed well for most of both matches and needed to improve its execution in crucial situations.

“No one’s ever trying to make those errors but it does creep in and it can cost you,” he said, referring to mistakes such as a no-ball and missed fielding chances.

Walter praises New Zealand’s recovery with the bat

New Zealand found themselves in trouble after losing three wickets during the powerplay in the second T20I. However, the team recovered to post 180, with Bevan and Glenn making important contributions.

“Even back to last night, three down in the powerplay. It’s not often you get to 180 from that position,” Walter said.

“Bevan and Glen did a hell of a job there to get us to 180 in the end, which was a defendable total if we’re honest.”

Walter also praised captain Mitchell Santner, who claimed four wickets in the match. He highlighted the left-arm spinner’s control, changes of pace and ability to move the ball across the crease.

“Sometimes it’s unappreciated just how skilful he is. I think last night was a great demonstration of his full repertoire of skill set,” Walter said.

He also described Santner as a calm leader who commands respect from his teammates.

New Zealand plan fast-bowling rotation ahead of Third T20I

With a busy summer schedule ahead, Walter explained that New Zealand were managing their fast bowlers carefully. Blair Tickner and Matt Fisher were set to join the squad, while Lockie Ferguson would miss a match and Matt Henry would remain at home.

The coach said the rotation plan was designed to keep players prepared and give them opportunities without placing unnecessary demands on their workload.

Walter also warned that conditions in Wellington could present different challenges, particularly because of swirling winds and the nature of the drop-in pitches.

The fitness of two players remained under assessment, with scans scheduled for Tuesday after the public holiday. New Zealand were expected to have a clearer picture of their availability following those examinations.

With the series moving to Wellington, Walter will hope his side can turn its encouraging performances into a win and keep the contest alive.