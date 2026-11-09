New Zealand make more changes to their injury hit squad for remaining ODIs against India

New Zealand have made several changes to their ODI squad for the ongoing five-match series against India after injuries ruled out key players Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman. The Black Caps have call

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New Zealand record lowest ODI score against India (Image - X)

New Zealand have made several changes to their ODI squad for the ongoing five-match series against India after injuries ruled out key players Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman. The Black Caps have called up Henry Nicholls, Dean Foxcroft and Tim Seifert as replacements, while Matt Fisher has also been added as an additional bowling option.

Ravindra has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury, while Chapman is recovering from a hamstring problem. Both players were initially named in New Zealand’s squad but failed to recover in time for the series.

According to New Zealand Cricket (NZC), a recent MRI scan showed that Chapman’s left hamstring needed another two weeks of rehabilitation. Ravindra’s right shoulder also required more recovery time before he could return to full fielding duties.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said the absence of the two players was a setback for the team.

“Everyone knows what an asset Mark and Rachin are to this side so it’s a shame they have to miss this series,” Walter said.

The coach added that the team did not want to take any risks with Ravindra, particularly with the two-match Test series against India scheduled later in November.

The changes also saw Tim Seifert move into the squad for all five matches after initially being selected only for the final two ODIs. Henry Nicholls was brought in for the first three games, while Dean Foxcroft was named for the last two matches. Nicholls earned his call-up after scoring 119 against Wellington in the Ford Trophy, his 13th List A century.

Matt Fisher, who was originally selected for the fourth and fifth ODIs, was also retained for the entire series to provide another fast-bowling option. Meanwhile, Matt Henry’s availability was assessed after he joined the squad following a training incident.

New Zealand suffered another setback when Devon Conway was ruled out of the remaining ODIs after being diagnosed with concussion. The opener had already missed the first match against India following a collision with Henry during training.

Left-handed batter Nick Kelly was named as Conway’s replacement and joined the squad ahead of the second ODI in Wellington. Henry, meanwhile, was cleared of concussion and became available for selection.

New Zealand’s updated ODI squads

First three ODIs: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young and Blair Tickner.

Fourth and fifth ODIs: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert, Blair Tickner and Will Young.