New Zealand make several changes to their squad following 2nd T20I loss against India – Check full details

The Blackcaps have an incredible squad depth and they will be hoping to use it to turn the on-going five-match T20I series around

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New Zealand players shaking hands with Tilak Varma after going down in the second T20I at Christchurch. (Photo: ANI)

New Zealand has made several changes to their T20I squad after losing the second of a five-match home T20I series against Shreyas Iyer’s reigning world T20 champions India. The Blackcaps made this announcement ahead of the third match as they try to manage the workload of their fast bowlers in this busy international season.

The third T20I is slated to take place on Tuesday, October 27 in Wellington where Mitchell Santner and co will be hoping to turn things around and make the score line 2-1.

In an official statement released on the cricket board’s official website, the Blackcaps confirmed that right-arm pacer Lockie Ferguson will leave the squad for Auckland and return for the final two matches at Eden Park and Seddon Park.

Matt Henry will remain in Christchurch before joining the ODI squad in Auckland on November 2. Kyle Jamieson will be available for the third T20I in Wellington before returning to domestic cricket to represent Canterbury in the Ford Trophy on October 31 but he will rejoin the national side just in time for the five-match ODI series.

Blair Tickner will join the T20I squad in Wellington and be available for the final three matches. Josh Clarkson will join the team in Auckland for the fourth and fifth T20Is.

Matt Fisher will travel with the squad as cover for the third match only. He is expected to return to the New Zealand A squad at Lincoln University on Wednesday. Blackcaps head coach Rob Walter said the team would use its squad depth to manage the bowlers’ workload during the packed schedule.

“It’s been a competitive start to the T20 series with two close games and plenty more cricket to come,” Walter said.

He added that having several players available would help the team manage its fast bowlers and keep them ready for upcoming assignments.

“We’re very fortunate with the depth in the squad to be able to call upon different players to help manage our pacers workloads, and to try and ensure they’re best placed to perform for the team for all the cricket coming up,” Rob Walter added.

What happened in the 2nd T20I yesterday?

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer’s India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the second T20I in Christchurch yesterday to gain a 2-0 lead in the series. The Kiwis had posted 180/5 after Glenn Phillips scored 70 off 43 balls and Bevon Jacobs made 58. The pair added 116 runs to rescue the hosts after they lost three early wickets.

India struggled during the chase and were reduced to 70/5 before Naman Dhir scored 31. Tilak Varma then led the fightback with an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls while Nitish Kumar Reddy remained unbeaten on 26 off 13 deliveries. Their 69-run partnership for the seventh wicket helped India reach 181/6 in 19.5 overs. Mitchell Santner was the stand out performer with the ball for New Zealand with figures of 4/21.