New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy admits white-ball cricket affected his Test bowling rhythm

Jacob Duffy made an impact on Day 2 of the second Test against India, dismissing Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul as New Zealand looked to strengthen their position in the match

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/new-zealand-pacer-jacob-duffy-admits-white-ball-cricket-affected-his-test-bowling-rhythm-8548815/ Copy

Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

New Zealand fast bowler Jacob Duffy believes playing an extended run of white-ball cricket affected his bowling action and rhythm, which contributed to his expensive outing in the first Test against India in Wellington.

Duffy conceded 201 runs in India’s first innings, where the visitors posted a massive 720. The pacer admitted that he was struggling with his technique and had to spend time working on his action to get back to his best.

Read more: Rishabh Pant creates new WTC sixes record as India trail New Zealand in second Test

“Last week, obviously, didn’t go as planned. I was battling a little bit with my rhythm and technique. A heavy diet of white-ball cricket probably hasn’t been the best thing for my bowling action,” Duffy said after the second day’s play of the second Test at Hagley Oval on Saturday.

The right-arm pacer also explained how switching between formats affects his bowling mechanics. He said the focus on deliveries such as yorkers and slower balls in limited-overs cricket sometimes takes him away from the basics of his action.

“I’m a very action-dependent bowler. I feel my action needs to be pretty pure for the outcome to be good, so it’s always a big focus for me.

“With a heavy diet of white-ball cricket, my action tends to fall away a little bit. I’m not quite getting my wrist behind the ball as much as I’d like,” he added.

Duffy said he was working on correcting these issues but admitted that the international schedule makes it difficult for fast bowlers to find enough time to work on their technique.

“It’s a bit of a juggling act. We came home from the West Indies and did a block where we actually did a lot of red-ball work, almost like a pre-season. We went to Adelaide for a week and then did more red-ball work back at our associations.

“The irony is that you then have 10 white-ball games before coming into a Test match. With your action and technique, it’s something you’ve always got to be on top of.”

Duffy, however, was pleased with his performance in the ongoing second Test. He picked up the wickets of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, helping New Zealand put India under pressure.

Speaking about bowling to Pant, Duffy said the key was to stick to his natural lengths rather than get carried away by the batter’s attacking approach.

“When Rishabh is coming down the track and having a swing every now and then, you can’t get stressed about that. Sometimes it’s going to come off and sometimes it isn’t.

“For us, it’s about not letting him hit you off your length. Sometimes when players do that, the bowler reacts and changes his length, which is exactly what the batter wants,” he said.

Duffy also acknowledged that luck played a part in some of his wickets, admitting that Rahul’s dismissal did not come from his best delivery, while Pant’s aggressive shot resulted in a catch.