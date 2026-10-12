New Zealand unveil special ‘100-year kit’ for all-format series vs India: All you should know about the jersey

Two Indian artists and one from New Zealand have come together to make this special custom kit for the series against India

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New Zealand's special kit will mark the 100 years of sporting ties with India. (Photo: X/Blackcaps)

The New Zealand men’s cricket team will wear a special custom made jersey in the upcoming five-match ODI series against Shubman Gill’s team India. The series will start next month from November 4 onwards at the Eden Park in Auckland.

The men in blue will be embarking on a full fledged all-format series in New Zealand where Shubman Gill and co will play five one-days, five T20Is and three Test matches. It will be a huge test for the Indian team as they continue to prepare for next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup in the Africas as well as the ICC World Test Championship final.

Read more: Finn Allen and Lockie Ferguson return as New Zealand announce ODI squad for India series

The two nations had met earlier this year across five T20Is and three ODIs before locking horns again in the ICC T20 World Cup finale at Ahmedabad. While the Blackcaps had won the one-day series by 2-1 in January, they lost the T20 series as well as the World Cup final to India.

Yet the wounds of India’s 3-0 whitewash to New Zealand in the 2024 Test series still remains fresh. It was the Indian team’s first-ever home Test series loss to an opponent in more than 13 years and they will be hoping to avenge those defeats and climb their way up in the WTC 2025-27 points table.

Artists Ben Thomason, Shiv Narandas and Jai Pancha come together to weave the new Kiwi kit

Ahead of the much anticipated series, the Blackcaps unveiled their new threads for the series which will mark a century of sporting ties between New Zealand and India. Three artists – Ben Thomason (Ngati Raukawa ki Te Tonga) Shiv Narandas and Jai Pancha (both from Gujarat) came together and collaborated for the special 100 year kit.

Kotahitanga | Unity Available now at https://t.co/QmhJAXWozn and selected Rebel Sport stores. https://t.co/FXgQnLO7iI — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 10, 2026

Looking at the kit closely, three Indian motifs were used by Shiv Narandas and Jai Pancha who beautifull weaved the lotus, India’s national flower, an ogee pattern derived from Indian architecture and the famous indigenous mandala art.

Ben Thomason worked on a deep meaningful design using the local Maori art as the base. Thomason used Kowhaiwhai which usually features swirling, curved and symmetrical patterns in the backdrop of haehae lines.

The local Indian and Kiwi art forms have been unified to honour the sacrifices of those who built the bond between the nations and to celebrate those behind the scenes.

“We’re absolutely wrapped with the design. The artists have created a beautiful balance between a distinct Māori design and a distinct Indian design that speaks to the bond between our nations,” New Zealand Cricket’s Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Glenn Critchley said.

India’s tour of New Zealand: Full schedule

Match Date Venue Time (IST) / Local Time 1st T20I October 22, 2026 Hagley Park South, Christchurch 12:30 PM (IST) / 8:00 PM (Local) 2nd T20I October 24, 2026 Hagley Park South, Christchurch 12:30 PM (IST) / 8:00 PM (Local) 3rd T20I October 27, 2026 Hnry Stadium, Wellington 12:30 PM (IST) / 8:00 PM (Local) 4th T20I October 30, 2026 Eden Park, Auckland 12:30 PM (IST) / 8:00 PM (Local) 5th T20I November 1, 2026 Seddon Park, Hamilton 12:30 PM (IST) / 8:00 PM (Local)

ODIs

Match Date Venue Time (IST) / Local Time 1st ODI November 4, 2026 Eden Park, Auckland 7:30 AM (IST) / 3:00 PM (Local) 2nd ODI November 7, 2026 Hnry Stadium, Wellington 7:30 AM (IST) / 3:00 PM (Local) 3rd ODI November 10, 2026 Seddon Park, Hamilton 7:30 AM (IST) / 3:00 PM (Local) 4th ODI November 13, 2026 Bay Oval, Tauranga 7:30 AM (IST) / 3:00 PM (Local) 5th ODI November 15, 2026 Bay Oval, Tauranga 7:30 AM (IST) / 3:00 PM (Local)

Tests