Nitish Kumar Reddy’s three-wicket haul powers India to explosive victory over Afghanistan

Star all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy's heroics helped India defeat Afghanistan in the second T20I of the series. Scroll down to read the full story.

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India defeat Afghanistan by 7 wickets in the second T20I

The second match of the T20I series between India and Afghanistan was completed, where Shreyas Iyer’s side showcased a dominance over their rivals and registered a victory by 7 wickets and also won the series.

India vs Afghanistan’s playing XI

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

India bowlers dominate as Nitish Reddy stars with three wickets

Team India had won the toss and decided to bowl first, like the first match. Jasprit Bumrah bowled the first over for the Indian team. On the toher hand, skipper Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz began the innings for Afghanistan while batting first. Bumrah bowled his first over maiden and set a record to become the Indian bowler with the maximum maiden overs in the T20Is (12).

Ibrahim Zadran played a fighting knock for his side in this match as he scored 37 runs off 33 balls, including six fours. His opening partner Rahmanullah Gurbaz failed to score runs in the match and was dismissed for a duck by Arshdeep Singh.

The Indian bowlers continued their dominance in this match as they won’t give a chance to any Afghanistan’s batters to score runs in this match. Nitish Kumar Reddy took a three-wicket haul in this match by dismissing Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan (3/24). Arshdeep Singh also delivered an exceptional performance for the Men in Blue as he dismissed two Afghanistan’s batters (2/35).

Varun Chakaravarthy’s replacement Ravi Bishnoi also succeeded in taking a wicket in this match as he dismissed Sediqullah Atal for 12 runs off 15 balls. India’s top class bowler Jasprit Bumrah also dismissed dangerous batter, Mohammad Nabi in this match.

The Indian team’s brilliant bowling performance put the rival team in big trouble as they only managed to put 159 runs on the board for the loss of 8 wickets.

Players like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Darwish Rasooli played some fighting knocks for the hosts to reach the fighting total for the Indian team in the second T20I of the series.

Abhishek, Samson power India to seven-wicket win in the second T20I

Now, it’s time to know team India’s batting performance. For the Indian team, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson opened the innings and gave a solid start to their innings with an attacking approach.

Abhishek Sharma played an incredible knock for his side. His innings included 39 runs off 19 balls. In his knock, he smashed two fours and four sixes. On the other hand, Sanju Samson got his form back after a while as he played a defining knock. Samson scored 57 runs off 22 balls, including seven fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 259.

After his dismissal, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma gave the finishing touch to the match as Ishan Kishan scored 38 runs off 23 balls, including three fours and two sixes, and helped the Indian side to win the match by 7 wickets to win the series as well.

For Afghanistan, star player Rashid Khan took a three-wicket haul, after his brilliant bowling performance. No other bowler could get a wicket in this match other than him.