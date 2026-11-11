No 12-Team IPL in 2028? BCCI breaks silence on league expansion and January window proposal

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has dismissed reports of IPL expanding to 12 teams in 2028, saying the Board is focused on the tournament's 20th edition in 2027.

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BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has ruled out plans to expand the IPL to 12 teams in 2028. (Photo: X)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has quashed the speculation that the Indian Premier League (IPL) will expand to 12 teams from the existing 10 in the coming years. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has clarified that the Board has not discussed the proposal either formally or informally.

There had been reports suggesting that two more franchises could join the league, possibly taking the total number of teams to 12 by 2028. However, Saikia dismissed these reports and said the Board is not looking at any such change at the moment.

Speaking to PTI, Saikia said, “We have neither discussed formally nor informally the possibility of the IPL becoming a 12-team affair in 2028. It is not in our scope at this stage.”

BCCI Focused On IPL 2027, Says Devajit Saikia

The BCCI secretary explained that the Board’s immediate priority is the next edition of the tournament, which will be a major milestone in the league’s history. IPL 2027 will mark the competition’s 20th season, and the Board wants to focus on organising it successfully before considering any bigger changes.

“We are concerned about the IPL of 2027, which is going to be the 20th edition of the IPL. So it will be a big affair. We are concerned about that and we are not considering anything beyond that,” Saikia told PTI.

He also rejected the reports about expansion, describing them as speculation rather than information based on any discussion within the BCCI.

“Whatever news is circulating in the media, I think these are all speculative reports from some fertile minds. I have no comments to offer regarding those. There is no sanctity to those reports,” he clarified.

BCCI Yet To Decide On IPL Team Purse Increase

Saikia also addressed reports about a possible increase in the team purse ahead of the next mega auction. The current purse is Rs 125 crore, while speculation had suggested that it could be raised to Rs 150 crore.

However, the BCCI secretary said no decision has been taken on the matter. He also clarified that the upcoming auction on December 16 will not be a mega auction.

“There is nothing of that sort regarding an increase in the salary purse. The mega auction will be sometime next year. This time it will not be a mega auction. Our auction is going to take place on December 16, which will be the last year of the cycle. Thereafter, we will take a call,” he said.

BCCI Stays Silent On Proposal For January IPL Window

Saikia also avoided commenting on a suggestion from Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Juhi Chawla, who recently proposed shifting the IPL from its usual April-May period to January.

The BCCI secretary did not share any view on the proposal and reiterated that the Board’s attention remains on the 2027 season.

“We are concerned about hosting the 2027 IPL, which is going to start in March 2027. That’s all,” he concluded.