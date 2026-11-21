‘No CSK without MS Dhoni’: Zaheer Khan gets emotional after former captain’s retirement

The retirement of MS Dhoni from professional cricket created a mixed bag of emotions in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman will no longer be part of the franchise

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Zaheer Khan gets emotional after MS Dhoni's retirement (Image: X)

The retirement of MS Dhoni from professional cricket created a mixed bag of emotions in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman will no longer be part of the franchise’s playing XI but he will continue in a mentoring capacity and will be actively involved with the team.

CSK head coach Zaheer Khan has opened up about the emotions surrounding Dhoni’s decision, admitting that the team always hoped to see him play a part on the field every season. However, Zaheer is also looking forward to working alongside the former India captain in his new role.

The move comes after a difficult IPL 2026 season for five-time champions Dhoni. Now CSK will look to rebuild and bounce back stronger in the upcoming season with Zaheer at the helm as head coach and Dhoni expected to steer the ship from outside the playing squad.

Zaheer Khan Shares Emotional Reaction To MS Dhoni’s Retirement

Speaking in a video shared by CSK, Zaheer admitted that Dhoni’s decision had left everyone with mixed feelings. He explained that although the former captain would continue to be associated with the franchise, seeing him away from the playing XI would take some getting used to.

“It has been an emotional week for all of us, with mixed feelings. Every year, you are hoping that MS is going to be seen playing a role for the team this season. He will be, but in a different avatar and hence the mixed feelings,” Zaheer said.

The former India pacer also spoke about Dhoni’s contribution to the franchise over the years. Referring to CSK owner N Srinivasan’s comments, Zaheer highlighted how closely the team’s identity is connected to its former captain.

“I think the journey he has had in cricket has been amazing. Mr N Srinivasan rightly said that there is no CSK without MS and that surely is the case,” Zaheer said.

Zaheer Khan Looks Forward To Working With Dhoni In New Role

Although Zaheer admitted that he would miss having Dhoni as a player, he believes the former skipper’s experience and guidance will be valuable for the coaching group and the entire team.

“It is mixed feelings for me personally because you aren’t going to see him as part of the playing team. But I am excited that he is going to be sharing the burden with me, making my job easier, guiding us in the right direction and being a mentor to us,” Zaheer said.

“So, yeah, excited about that, looking ahead, but also emotional about the decision he has taken,” Zaheer added.

Dhoni guided CSK to five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 trophies during his time with the franchise. However, fitness concerns kept him out of action throughout the 2026 IPL season, as he did not feature in a single match.

He will continue to be a part of CSK as the franchise moves into its next chapter as the new mentor.