No Jasprit Bumrah in NZ ODI series, Shreyas Iyer to lead in 4th and 5th match

Big blow for the Indian team as Jasprit Bumrah misses out on the ODI tour against New Zealand. Scroll down to find out the squad announced for this important series.

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Jasprit Bumrah misses out on the ODI series vs NZ

The men’s Indian team’s squad has been announced for the upcoming ODI and Test series for the New Zealand tour. The Men in Blue will play five ODIs and two Tests against New Zealand.

However, the Indian team faced a major setback as Jasprit Bumrah is not available for the ODI series against New Zealand. It’s going to be a tough thing for the Indian bowling side to face the Blackcaps.

The Indian side also have a plus point with them, as the senior players, who are known for their heroics and incredible achievements and performances, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be seen moving their side forward to face one of the toughest teams of all time.

Meanwhile, Team India will have different leaders in this five-match series. Basically, the Indian side will be captained by Shubman Gill in the first three ODIs. After that, Shreyas Iyer will lead the side for the two remaining games.

Shubman Gill to lead India in first Three ODIs

Gill will captain India in the opening three ODIs, with Shreyas Iyer named vice-captain. The squad includes senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, along with KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan.

All-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel and Naman Dhir are also part of the team. The bowling options include Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar, while Prasidh Krishna’s place depends on fitness clearance.

News #TeamIndia’s ODI and Test squads for New Zealand tour announced Captain Shubman Gill will lead the side for the first 3️⃣ ODIs, before Shreyas Iyer takes charge for the last 2️⃣ matches. More details ▶️ https://t.co/npwxUYlb1N #NZvIND https://t.co/3ckm7ixgEN — BCCI (@BCCI) October 16, 2026

Shreyas Iyer to captain India in final Two ODIs

For the fourth and fifth ODIs, Iyer will take over as captain, while Ishan Kishan has been named vice-captain and wicketkeeper. Tilak Varma returns to the ODI group, and Kumar Kushagra provides another wicketkeeping option.

Auqib Nabi and Yash Thakur are also included in the squad for the final two matches. India will aim to use the five-match series to build momentum before turning their attention to the two Tests.

India’s ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, Kuldeep Yadav

India’s ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav